The Best Beauty Moments From The 2025 NAACP Image Awards

The 56th annual NAACP Image Awards, hosted by actor Deon Cole, was one of the Blackest red carpets this year. And tonight, the final installment of the two-part ceremony was held at Los Angeles’s Pasadena Civic Auditorium near the historic Altadena, known for its Black community and legacy in the arts. A fitting location as the ceremonies celebrated just that: film, television, music and literature. Additionally, the aspirational beauty looks are worth highlighting, too.

On the first night, the unaired Image Awards Creative Honors invited Jennifer Hudson—Outstanding Talk Series and Best Host winner—arrived in a blunt cut bob and muted lip. Then, Six Triple Eight’s Ebony Obsidian— Best Supporting Actress and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture winner—showed up with her co-star Kerry Washington in bright tones: one in blue eyeshadow and the other in a red lip.

By night two, stars like Gabrielle Union in an old Hollywood bob and a locked updo on Chloe Bailey stole the show. Actor and activist Laverne Cox, for example, wore almost white brows with a pixie cut. Found’s Shanola Hampton channeled Cindy Lou Who in a flower-growing updo. And Cynthia Erivo? The Wicked star flashed a green and chrome encircled manicure to end the night.

Below, take a look at the best beauty at the NAACP Awards.

Ebony Obsidian

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Ebony Obsidian attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors at The Novo on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Sheryl Lee Ralph poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Skai Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Skai Jackson attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors at The Novo on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Lynn Whitfield

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Lynn Whitfield poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Danielle Pinnock

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Danielle Pinnock poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Naturi Naughton-Lewis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Naturi Naughton-Lewis poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Tichina Arnold

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Tichina Arnold attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors at The Novo on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Zoe Saldaña and Kerry Washington

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Zoe Saldaña and Kerry Washington attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Laverne Cox

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Laverne Cox attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Gabrielle Union arrives for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey and Keke Palmer

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Chloe Bailey and Keke Palmer attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Shanola Hampton

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Shanola Hampton attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Halle Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

