The Best Moments From The 2025 Grammy Awards

Tonight, the 67th annual Grammy Awards were held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena. While other shows were postponed due to the recent wildfires, the Grammys—which honors the greatest recording artists of our time—remained on schedule, dedicating this year’s ceremony to raise funds for those affected by the crisis.

Before the show, however, celebrities arrived on the red carpet in the best beauty moments we’ve seen all year. Cardi B and Cynthia Erivo matched with stiletto, black French tip manicures. The Wicked star’s was decorated with extra bling, of course. Speaking of bling, grills on Willow Smith—including her front tooth adorned with a Jade crystal—was one of the night’s most head turning trends—also seen on Keith Lee, Tam Jones, and others.

Winner of Best Rap Album, Doechii, wore circular, old Glamour details braided on the top of her head. Meanwhile, Shaboozey and Scott Evans appeared in twists and wicks respectively. As the most awaited look of the night, Beyoncé—the first Black woman to win Best Country Album in 50 years—accepted her award in a long, blonde middle part.

From JT’s grey eyeshadow to a high ponytail on Victoria Monét, take a look at the best beauty looks from this year’s Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé

Tems

Willow Smith

Jaden Smith

Cardi B

Shenseea

Scott Evans

Janelle Monáe

Cynthia Erivo

Tam Jones

Sir The Baptist

GloRilla

Coco Jones

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Alexander Lloyd Blake

Latto

Kehlani

Mustard and Brittany Stroud

Victoria Monét

Ronni Lee and Keith Lee

JT

Alicia Keys

Kara Cannella

Raye

Shaboozey

Lady London

Melvin Robert

Jourdin Pauline