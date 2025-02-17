The Best Beauty Moments From The 2025 BAFTA Awards

Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images

The annual BAFTAs are back, and this year’s awards—held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall—honor the best performances in British film and television arts. Known colloquially as the British Oscars, the BAFTAs are often full of hints on next month’s Academy Awards frontrunners—and the beauty looks they’ll likely win in.

Best Supporting Actress winner Zoe Saldana accepted an award for her performance in Emilia Perez wearing old Hollywood waves. Then, British actress Cynthia Erivo, nominated for her leading role in Wicked, appeared in an oxblood and pearl manicure with speckled eyeshadow to match. We also spotted Naomi Ackie from Zoe Kravitz’s Blink Twice, in airbrushed blush, which further defined her sculpted bone structure.

Letitia Wright arrived in cornrows with the sides mapping out swirled shapes, while Sinners actress Wunmi Mosaku was seen in a braided updo and side bang. Sing Sing’s Coleman Domingo spoke for men’s grooming trends, growing out the clean shave he had at last week’s Critics Choice Awards, seconded by musical artist Jeremiah Asaimah.

Below, see all the best beauty looks from the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet.

Zoe Saldana

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Zoe Saldana, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for “Emilia Perez”, poses backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Marianne Jean-Baptiste attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

AJ Odudu

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: AJ Odudu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Naomi Ackie

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Naomi Ackie attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jeremiah Asaimah

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Jeremiah Asaimah attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Colman Domingo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Wunmi Mosaku attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Letitia Wright

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Letitia Wright attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o