Kelly Rowland’s Most Inspiring Beauty Moments

From Kelly Rowland’s early oughts as one-third of Destiny’s Child to her reign as a solo star, actress, and style authority, one thing remains true: she has long redefined what beauty means. As she’s evolved, her beauty has marked her growth: the sleek bobs, sculpted updos, and radiant bare-skin eras each reflect the woman she was, is, and is becoming.
At the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000, for example, the
actress stepped out in unforgettable fiery red hair, pairing the look with glossy lips, softly sculpted cheeks, and precise liner. Two years later, at the Los Angeles Relationship Goals Freddy vs. Jason movie premiere, she leaned into sleek, straight strands with subtle auburn undertones, complemented by metallic shadow and high-shine lips.
Years later, the singer debuted a hair look that has since become her signature:
the bob. In 2024, at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, Rowland switched up her hairstyle, wearing long, center-parted strands paired with copper eyeshadow, long lashes, and brown lipstick. She carried that same commanding energy to the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala, pairing her signature bob with a dramatic gold-and-black eye look. And, when she hit the stage for The Boy Is Mine Tour alongside Brandy and Monica, she brought back the sleek, razor-sharp cut with even more precision.
Ahead, take a look at 21 of Kelly Rowland’s best beauty moments of all time in honor of her 45th birthday.
PASADENA, CA – AUGUST 24: Singer Kelly Rowland poses backstage at the 8th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium August 8, 2002 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: Musician Kelly Rowland arrives for a Post-Grammy Awards party hosted by Nelly and Nsync on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Keith Bedford/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Actress/recording artist Kelly Rowland attends the film premiere of “Freddy vs Jason” at the Cineramadome Theater August 13, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – APRIL 4: Musician Kelly Rowland attends the press room for Motown 45, a celebration of music that established the record label at the Shrine Auditorium April 4, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 30: Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the Sony Pictures premiere of “Stranger Than Fiction” at the Mann Village Theatre October 30, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LONDON – JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Kelly Rowland poses in the awards room at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2007, at the Berkeley Square Gardens on June 5, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)
Singer Kelly Rowland attends the E! 20th anniversary party celebrating two decades of pop culture with Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka held at The London Hotel on May 24, 2010 in West Hollywood, California.
Kelly Rowland during The 8th Annual Soul Train “Lady Of Soul” Awards – Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 09: Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the 4th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
CULVER CITY, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Kelly Rowland arrives at the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS on November 12, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Kelly Rowland arrives at the Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kelly Rowland attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kelly Rowland at the premiere of “Wonka” held at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kelly Rowland attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Emilia Perez” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix)
Kelly Rowland at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kelly Rowland poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)
Kelly Rowland at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Kelly Rowland attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: (Exclusive Coverage) Kelly Rowland performs onstage during “The Boy Is Mine” tour at Barclays Center on November 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BPC) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Kelly Rowland visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)