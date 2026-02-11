Kelly Rowland’s Most Inspiring Beauty Moments

Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

From Kelly Rowland’s early oughts as one-third of Destiny’s Child to her reign as a solo star, actress, and style authority, one thing remains true: she has long redefined what beauty means. As she’s evolved, her beauty has marked her growth: the sleek bobs, sculpted updos, and radiant bare-skin eras each reflect the woman she was, is, and is becoming.

At the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000, for example, the Relationship Goals actress stepped out in unforgettable fiery red hair, pairing the look with glossy lips, softly sculpted cheeks, and precise liner. Two years later, at the Los Angeles Freddy vs. Jason movie premiere, she leaned into sleek, straight strands with subtle auburn undertones, complemented by metallic shadow and high-shine lips.

Years later, the singer debuted a hair look that has since become her signature: the bob. In 2024, at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, Rowland switched up her hairstyle, wearing long, center-parted strands paired with copper eyeshadow, long lashes, and brown lipstick. She carried that same commanding energy to the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala, pairing her signature bob with a dramatic gold-and-black eye look. And, when she hit the stage for The Boy Is Mine Tour alongside Brandy and Monica, she brought back the sleek, razor-sharp cut with even more precision.

Ahead, take a look at 21 of Kelly Rowland’s best beauty moments of all time in honor of her 45th birthday.