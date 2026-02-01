All The Best Beauty Looks At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s officially time for one of the year’s most anticipated awards show: the 68th annual Grammys Awards. Before the show—Held at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles—honors the best virtuosos in the industry, the red carpet honors the most influential in beauty.

For one, Doechii—who’s won one out of five of her Grammys nominations (so far)—returned to a natural hair texture and spilled her fragrance combo: Miu Miu Miutine and Versace Crystal Noir. Tyla’s Best African Music Performance-winning look was a matte nude lip and an eye-shielding bang. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs, who won her first-ever Grammy, had the most experimental look of the night: red basket-weaved spikes.

Queen Latifah’s ombré bob was the perfect match to Coco Jones’s short, “bronde” cuts. Michelle Williams’s sultry eye and neutral lip was the general consensus for makeup tonight: just look at Kehlani, Tasha Combs, and Kristy Sarah. However, blush still had a place on the red carpet. Ayra Starr, for example, had blush reflecting off of her highlight, while Chioma Rowland pulled hers above the brow.

Finally, Teyana Taylor closed the carpet, switching up her classic pixie curls for something more wet and slicked back, which paired beautifully with her ultra-long lashes. Ahead, ESSENCE rounds up the best red carpet beauty moments from the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Doechii

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Teyana Taylor attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tyla

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Queen Latifah

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Malice, Pusha T, and Pharrell Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shaboozey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Shaboozey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

PinkPantheress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kehlani

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Kehlani attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

FKA Twigs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chaka Khan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chaka Khan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tasha Cobbs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Tasha Cobbs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Keith Lee and Ronni Lee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MC Lyte

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) MC Lyte attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Halle Bailey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

JaNa Craig

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: JaNa Craig attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Coco Jones attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

T.I. and Tiny Harris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) T.I. and Tiny Harris attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kristy Sarah

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kristy Scott attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Davido and Chioma Rowland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Davido and Chioma Rowland attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ayra Starr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ayra Starr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Brandon Blackwood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Brandon Blackwood attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ciara Miller

US tv personality Ciara Miller arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

Monet McMichael

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Monet McMichael attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ledisi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ledisi attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tamela Mann

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Tamela Mann attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Skepta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Skepta attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chrissy Teigan