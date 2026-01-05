The Best Beauty Looks At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Tonight, the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards—held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California—marks the first major awards show of 2026. While the Golden Globes and Oscars are less than a month away, tonight’s show sets the tone for what’s trending now, and what we’ll see next, when it comes to Hollywood glam.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, for example, is turning us onto ponytails this season with a hair-wrapped power pony. In the same breath, Danielle Brooks and Jessica Williams followed suit: the former opted for a cropped ponytail while the latter tied hers up with a little black ribbon. Meanwhile, Wunmi Mosaku accessorized her twisted updo with a single braid across the front.

There’s proof celebrities agreed on updos. But, manicures pointed out an interesting divide. On one hand, Janelle James rocked sparkling metallic nails, and, on the other, nude reigned supreme with Quinta Brunson, a pregnant Krys Marshall, and virtually everyone else.

On the note of makeup, a few red lips here and there (think: Shunika Terry-Jennings) added color to the otherwise natural glamour we saw tonight. For one, Skye P. Marshall’s mocha brown lip, powdery shadow, and bronzed cheeks proved just how good deep-toned nudes look on Black women.

Ahead, take a look at all the best celebrity beauty moments from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams

Janelle James

Janelle James

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler

Shunika Terry-Jennings

Shunika Terry-Jennings

Krys Marshall

Krys Marshall

Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall

Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan

Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan

Ryan Michelle Bathe

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Nicole Beharie

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Nicole Beharie attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Damian Marcano

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Damian Marcano attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Ego Nwodim

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Ego Nwodim attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Denée Benton