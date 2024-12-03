Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 British Fashion Awards

Matt Crossick/WWD via Getty Images

Since 1920s Hollywood, the red carpet has been a grandiose location for the best beauty moments in history. And tonight, the biggest names in fashion held onto the tradition of glamor at London’s Royal Albert Hall in honor of the 2024 British Fashion Awards.

Rihanna, in an archival Christian Lacroix couture hat, sheathed her mid-length black hairdo with the exception of two face-framing strands. Arguably the evening’s loudest ensemble, her understated no-makeup makeup recalled fashion’s muted past. Seen on a number of supermodel guests—like Precious Lee and Joan Smalls—was sculpted eye makeup featuring a mélange of deep tones.

While Georgia Palmer, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Yvonne Orji’s quiet grunge makeup leaned into wabi-sabi beauty, Anok Yai’s seconded the trend, but with a chopped and spiked pixie cut. To juxtapose the stone tones, new romanticism had a moment with near identical beauty looks on Chloe and Halle Bailey: circular blush, side-parted locs, and a light pink lip.

Below, take a look at the best beauty moments from the Fashion Awards red carpet.

Rihanna

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Rihanna attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Jodie Turner-Smith

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Tens

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Tems attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Anok Yai

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Anok Yai attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Sabrina Elba

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Precious Lee

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Precious Lee attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Jourdan Dunn

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Joan Smalls

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Joan Smalls attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Chloe Bailey

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Halle Bailey

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Halle Bailey attends The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Flag Twins

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Kevin Bonsu and Karlon Bonsu aka The Flag Twins attend The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Yvonne Orji

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Yvonne Orji attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Issa Rae

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Issa Rae attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Georgia Palmer

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Georgia Palmer attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Honey Dijon and Law Roach

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Honey Dijon and Law Roach attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Venus Williams

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Venus Williams attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Mona Tougaard

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Mona Tougaard attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Alek Wek

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Alek Wek attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFC)

Ming Lee Simmons

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Ming Lee Simmons attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nara Smith