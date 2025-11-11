The Best Beauty Advice I Can Give You Is To Just Go Outside

Courtesy of Kayla Greaves

Make no mistake about it, things are… pretty bleak across the board. Not to mention, scrolling through social media or watching the news can sometimes feel like a torture ritual. Plus, the burst of generative AI and deep fakes (and the fact that people can barely tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not anymore) is alarming.

Even as far as beauty goes, there’s way too much stuff on the market. Like, to the point where I’m not sure any of this is actually helpful anymore. People are confused when it comes to figuring out what’s right for them, and let’s be honest: Much of what exists is mid or just completely unnecessary. But as a longtime beauty editor, I can’t seem to avoid questions around the best tips and suggestions for flawless skin and bouncy hair.

While I’m always happy to help people on their respective beauty journeys, the truth is, the best advice I can give you is to just go outside—seriously.

I’ve lived in New York City for almost a decade, and while I (mostly) love it, and it has definitely improved my life in many ways, this can also be a very brutal place to live. Growing up between the suburbs and the country, I definitely took easy access to greenery and general silence for granted.

The fast pace of the city worked for me when I was in my 20s and hustling. It was thrilling and exciting. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to realize there’s a lot of stress that comes with all that—and all that cortisol will have any and all of your beauty regimens fighting for their lives.

“Cortisol is our body’s main stress hormone,” explains New York City’s favorite board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. “When we’re stressed, a number of things can happen. We can have something called telogen effluvium—that’s when your body sheds hair due to a physical or mental stressor. The quality of our skin is also compromised. Our scalp is skin too, and if that’s compromised, it can also lead to a reduction in hair quality.” Yikes.

Lucky for me, the good folks over at Garnier invited me to join them on a trip to the Grand Canyon to discover more about their partnership with the Natural Park Foundation. The goal is to support over 800 service corps to preserve the land so we can all touch grass, and thus, I don’t know, be generally happy, and hopefully not age like cheap pleather (not a typo!) bags.

While we spent a day exploring the Grand Canyon (more on that experience in a moment), we stayed in beautiful Sedona (one of my happy places). From the moment we got to our hotel room and I washed the flight off in the outdoor shower, I felt at ease. No sirens, no dogs barking, no rap battle happening outside—just the sounds of birds chirping, silence, and incredible views of trees and the red rocks from my balcony.

And as fate would have it, once I opened my suitcase, I came to realize that I actually forgot my makeup bag back in Brooklyn. Totally my own fault, seeing as I packed the morning of, knowing I had an 8am flight. All I had with me was a back-up mascara, a lipliner and lipstick I left in my purse by mistake, and some Vaseline. In any other circumstance, I probably would have lost my mind, but for some reason, I was chilling. I felt just fine with minimal makeup or being barefaced.

According to a 2019 study published by Frontiers in Psychology, spending just 20 minutes in nature can lower cortisol levels, and you can quite literally see and feel the results. “[Less cortisol means] a reduction in inflammation,” explains Dr. Henry. “Our skin becomes less prone to things like eczema flares. Our skin barrier becomes less compromised, so we’ll have better-hydrated, healthier, better-functioning skin, and less acne. Hopefully, as that happens, that telogen effluvium will subside, and you’ll notice more sustained hair growth and less shedding.”

While I wasn’t in Sedona long enough to notice any significant changes to my hair, I did fall in love with Garnier’s Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum. This product kept my hair looking extra shiny and feeling soft (without weighing it down, amen!) while I was in the dry climate. And as far as my skin goes, I always carry hydrocortisone cream with me, because my eczema loves to flare up whenever I’m having a good time. But funny enough, she stayed dormant this time around.

A few days into our trip, it was time to see the Grand Canyon. I had never been before so I went into it not having any particular expectations. While words and photos can’t describe what it’s like to actually witness it, the only way to describe it is majestic. As we walked through the park, all I kept thinking to myself was, “Wow, look at what God created and I’m here stressing myself out in NYC over nothing.”

The views of the trees, the mountains, the clouds, the wildlife, the everything—it felt like one giant and very-much needed exhale.

I left Sedona on a red-eye the day after our Grand Canyon visit. Sad as I was to go, I had to get back to the city for work. But the slower pace of the west coast has stuck with me, and I’ve been trying my best to keep it all in the back of my mind no matter how overwhelmed I’ve been since.

The good news is, an America the Beautiful Annual Park Pass is only $80, and grants you access to the National Parks across this truly geographically beautiful country. I think every American can benefit from exploring this experience. And thanks to thoughtful brands like Garnier, the beauty of America’s landscape will hopefully be preserved for generations to come.

So, trust me on this one. Stop stressing yourself about every new wrinkle that appears or strand of hair that goes down the drain. Instead, touch grass—you’ll be surprised at how much true relief you’ll feel.