Dee Carrion’s Essence Festival 2025 Masterclass Was All About Date Night Glam

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

It’s day two of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and the beauty girlies are fully in their element. Over on the Beautycon stage, festival goers were treated to an unforgettable makeup masterclass led by celebrity-favorite makeup artist Dee Carrion. Known for painting the faces of stars (think: Doechii!) and setting trends across social media, Carrion brought her signature style to the stage with a look perfect for a night out: a bold date-night smoky eye paired with a glittery statement lip.

From the moment her brush hit the model’s face, the makeup artist had the crowd hooked. She kicked off the demo with a sultry, updated smoky eye that incorporated a vibrant pop of pink shimmer in the inner corners. The star of the eye look? A dazzling pigment from Danessa Myricks. “I like to throw a little color in there,” Carrion told the crowd. “This shade is bold enough to make a statement, but it’s not off-putting.”

For beginners nervous about shadow placement or fallout, she had a simple solution: concealer. “I’ve used concealer to clean off an entire eye before,” she admitted with a laugh. “If you use too much shadow or it spreads under your eye, just clean it up with a little concealer—it works like magic.”

When it came to lashes, she emphasized flexibility and fit. She’s a fan of lash clusters, specifically from Rokael Beauty (founded by Beyoncé’s go-to makeup artist), because they allow for customization. “It always looks more flattering to use clusters since you can shape them to your eye,” she explained. “Sometimes strip lashes just don’t fit right.” Her technique? Apply the clusters first, then go in with mascara to blend them seamlessly.

To lock everything in place, she reached for a cult favorite: Charlotte Tilbury’s pressed powder, ideal for long nights and photo ops. And of course, no date-night glam is complete without a kiss-proof lip. Carrion lined and filled in the lips with a deep brown shade from Fenty Beauty, chosen for its transfer resistance, then added a sparkling lip gloss by Blend Bunny Cosmetics for the perfect glitter finish.

Before wrapping up, Carrion reminded everyone that removal is just as important as application. “Start with a cleansing balm, then follow with a gentle cleanser,” she advised. “And for mascara or lash glue, micellar water does the trick.” Whether you’re headed to dinner or drinks, Carrion’s masterclass gave beauty lovers everything they need to turn heads—while keeping it cute from start to finish.