The Beauty And Wellness Trends ESSENCE Editors Are Practicing In 2026

With every new year comes the urge to try something, well, new. But, unlike a typical “resolution,” 2026 is all about low pressure beauty and wellness trends that feel as right as they look.

It could be a fresh hair color, trying out trending wellness tools, actually wearing sunscreen, or even consciously taking more time away from your phone, and instead, investing in hobbies that force you to slow down.

Ahead, 6 ESSENCE Editors tell all about the beauty and wellness trends they’re practicing in 2026.

India Espy-Jones, Contributing Beauty Editor

In 2026, the biggest wellness trend I’m practicing is being present, unplugging (I expect going offline to be more popular this year), doing a nervous system reset, and investing in slow hobbies like flower arranging. Wellness, for me, is all about regeneration; Translated into beauty, this means taking breaks between braids and deepening my beauty sleep. I also am interested in the no-eyeshadow trend, and instead, letting a lash lift, false lashes, or mascara be the focus in my beauty looks (think: Diana Ross).

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

I will definitely be doing more red light therapy to calm overall inflammation in my body and skin. I love CurrentBody products as well as the Shark Mask currently! Game changers. I also want to make sure I’m keeping up with my facials regularly in addition to taking better care of my curls and not doing too many protective styles.

When it comes to wellness, I want to do more yoga, and keep up with my meditation, journaling, prayer, cook more, and read more.

Victoria Uwumarogie, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Something I’m currently obsessed with integrating into my beauty routine more in 2026 is blush. And not like neutral tones. Go bold or go home. I’m currently loving bright shades to put along my cheekbones. I’m all for the affordable options, so my latest buy was Milani’s Cheek Kiss Cream Blush in Merlot.

As for my wellness, spiritual joy is the goal this year. I’ve been doing a devotional read and then exploring the verse that is highlighted by actually reading the chapter it comes from in the Bible. I always finish that Bible Study time feeling refreshed and encouraged, no matter what’s going on around me.

Mecca Pryor, Senior Fashion Editor

I actually have been wanting to implement some type of scrub or body wash with Kojic acid to brighten up some dark spots I have. But, I haven’t found the one for me.

Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor

I am really into biohacking this year! I really want to try red light therapy, and I currenty own an Oura ring to keep track of different health measures. I’m super into wellness this year, so I want to get into monthly massages, but also trying out new things like wood therapy, vibration plates, a hatch alarm clock etc. 2026 is the year of the wellness baddie.

Bridgette Bartlett Royall, Senior Research Editor

This year, I intend to start a consistent skincare regimen. After consulting with our Senior Beauty Editor, Akili King, I am on the hunt for a cleanser, moisturizer and an SPF to use daily. (I was guilty of only using an SPF in the summer or on vacay. No more!) I’m turning to products from Rose Ingleton, MD, a renowned Black woman dermatologist, to keep my skin looking its best going forward. With that, I want to consistently drink at least a gallon of water daily. I even bought myself one of those cute water bottles with encouraging words on it. Squeezing fresh lemon juice into my water will help me accomplish this goal as it gives the H2O a bit of kick. Great skin starts from the inside.

I also intend to start rocking a bold red lip more often this year. Red lipstick instantly elevates any look. No more waiting for special occasions; I might wear to the grocery store in 2026. Because, why the eff not? The Lip Bar’s Bawse Lady is a current fave but I’d also like to try their Rich Auntie and Hot Mama.