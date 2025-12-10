The Perfect Self-Care Gifts For Each Astrological Element

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Truth is…” allows readers to get esthetician-backed advice without having to step foot into an office. In each article, certified skin therapist Samantha Mims shares her do’s and don’ts, product recommendations, and more to help you along your skin care journey.

There’s a lot to be grateful for during the holiday season. In other words, it’s the perfect time to think outside of the box to express your love for your friends, family and significant other. Surely, it’s never easy to land on the right gift—especially for someone who has it all or isn’t easy to please. Instead of overthinking, allow the stars to guide you to the perfect present in the form of wellness.

To help us out, below, I spoke with Amber “The Conduit” and astrologist, who shares the best advice when it comes to gift-giving and new year aspirations pertaining to each astrological element.

Samantha Mims: What practical or wellness-oriented gifts would you suggest giving to each element?

Amber “The Conduit”: The perfect gift to a fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) would be something that ignites their creativity or allows them to explore their various creative pursuits. They love a fun side quest like jewelry making or a pottery class. Scratch their itch of wanderlust with a gift that enhances their travel experience like a cutesy passport case or a catch-all bag in a bold print like the Luar Yahaira in Leopard Pony Hair.

Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) appreciate thoughtfulness and intentionality: a scrapbook of your favorite memories together, or even a gift card to their local spa. Something that screams self-care at home would also be appreciated, like 54 Thrones Auntie’s Know Best Holiday Bundle that includes a Butter Cream Body Wash, Barrier Repair Cloud Cream and African Beauty Butter. They’re always considering everyone else, so reminding them to prioritize themselves during the holidays is key, because they may not do it otherwise.

Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) are our favorite yappers, so a gift that allows them to express themselves fully and track their daily wellness routine like the Be Rooted Let it Flow journal, a customized pen, a mic to support their content creation or podcast journey, or even a good pair of headphones like these House of Marley for them to vibe out to.

Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) are super in tune with nature, so you can never go wrong with a speciality plant or a floral design class. Or something that stimulates their inner foodie— a cooking class or something that elevates their hosting experience like these Estelle Colored Wine Stemware. They are also always in their boss bag, so gifted tools or services that amplify their business development like a Big Boss Vision reading with me that helps them take an intuitive approach to business consulting, a stylish gift for their office or neutral-toned iPad accessories.

Food plays a big part in how we connect with each other over the holidays. What are some of the best foods to gravitate to depending upon your sign and purpose?

ATC: Fire signs love a little spice in their life like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves to ignite vitality and keep their fire burning. Broth-forward dishes like soups and stews are grounding, comforting and provide warmth and nourishment. They tend to gravitate to bold flavors that are enhanced by the fire— smoky and grilled flavors.

Water signs opt for foods that are hydrating and soothing to their nervous system— meals that comfort them and feel like a warm hug. Foods that are tender, creamy and soothing like oatmeal, pastas, herbal teas ( especially vanilla, chamomile, lavender), dumplings and even seafood-forward dishes that nourish their spiritual bodies.

Air signs need foods that make them feel energetically light and are also mentally stimulating. Nothing that gives them the itis or slows down their movements. They may drift towards citrus-forward flavors for brightness and crisp textures. Salads, wraps, smoothies, bowls, teas (especially matcha), greens and zesty flavors. They love a charcuterie or crudités moment! Foods they can snack on while they work, study— foods that keep them balanced.

Earth signs feel a pull towards food that feels grounding and take some time to develop, meals that support their spirit. Think roasted veggies and baked dishes for a sense of comfort and care. Ingredients like potatoes, squash, beans, mushrooms and hearty grains anchor their energy and nurture their connection to the Earth. Also, the more fresh herbs, the better— rosemary, thyme, sage, basil.