Freshman Year to Senior Fine: Beauty Tips That Grow With You

Whether she’s walking across the quad or across the living room for virtual class, every young woman deserves to feel confident in her skin—especially as she navigates the changes and challenges of student life. From high school hallways to grad school group projects, beauty isn’t just about looking good—it’s about learning what works for you, building rituals that ground you, and having a little fun along the way.

Whether you’re shopping for your niece starting her freshman year, your daughter headed back to campus, or you’re a teacher returning to grad school this fall—these beauty staples evolve with every phase of the journey. Consider this your glow guide that will take you from Freshman Year to Senior Fine. Afterall, your beauty routine should grow with you—just like confidence, wisdom, and self-love.

That said, read on below for complete back-to-school beauty guide.

Freshman Year: Keep It Simple (and Stress-Free)

This is the era of all-nighters, early classes, cafeteria skin, and figuring it all out. Breakouts may flare from stress or new environments, and there’s a strong chance students are you are using 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash (please intervene!)

Start with a strong, basic, but solid, routine. Think: a gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturizer with SPF, a multipurpose lip oil, and an edge brush they won’t lose by week two.

Favorite products for Freshmen: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30, Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil, and Pattern Beauty Edge Tool.

Sophomore Year: Play Around and Personalize

Now that she’s settled in, sophomore year is when beauty experimentation kicks in. She’s trying new hairstyles, watching tutorials, and maybe learning that the “natural look” still takes 40 minutes. This is a great time to introduce self-care rituals that feel both playful and purposeful. Stock her up on skin-loving masks, satin accessories, and makeup basics that let her try new looks without going overboard. Bonus points if it fits in her shower caddy or dorm drawer.

Favorite products for Sophomores: Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar, Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, The Lip Bar Straight Line Eyeliner + Lipstick Duo, and Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Defining Custard.

Junior Year: Lock In a Routine That Works

Junior year is when the “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” light bulb goes off. Her skin might be adjusting to long days, internships, and adulting-lite schedules. Now’s the time to invest in products that nourish and protect—especially for melanin-rich skin that thrives with consistency. Upgrade her beauty bag with targeted treatments like dark spot correctors, hair oils, and long-lasting makeup she can wear from class to campus events.

Favorite products for Juniors: Topicals Faded Serum, Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation, and e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

Senior Year: Grown Glow Energy

It’s giving full circle. Senior year is less about testing everything and more about trusting what you know. She’s budgeting, busy, and focused on finishing strong—so her beauty routine should be efficient, elevated, and reliable. Support her post-grad skin with brightening serums, refillable lipsticks, and edge-control that actually holds during interviews and celebrations.

Favorite products for Seniors: Hyper Skin Hyper Even Brightening Vitamin C Serum, Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Design Essentials Sleek Max Edge Control, and Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting BHA Liquid Exfoliant.

Bonus: For the Grad School Queens and Teachers

Whether she’s headed back to school for her master’s or ruling the classroom, the women returning to academia deserve a beauty routine that supports her grind without sacrificing her glow. Think multi-use products, stress-soothing formulas, and polished makeup with minimal fuss. Choose products that multitask—like serums that hydrate and brighten, or cream sticks that work on eyes, lips, and cheeks. She’s doing the most, so her products should, too.

Favorite products for queens and teachers: Mented Cosmetics Foundation Stick, Danessa Myricks Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color Base Butter, Radiate Face Jelly Moisturizer, and TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask.