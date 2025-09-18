Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS26 Day Six

Courtesy of Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

We’ve reached the end of New York Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. To say the least, it has been quite the spectacle. The final day featured a lineup of rising indie designers, from PatBo, which has quickly become the city’s most anticipated runway show, to BEVZA, Pamella Roland, and others. While fashion enthusiasts turned their eyes towards stunning designs, beauty lovers were focused on what was coming down the runway and the NYC streets.

While playful textures continued to take center stage, what truly stood out was the emphasis on natural beauty. Many women opted to give their skin a well-deserved break after a week of full-coverage makeup.

Other beauty highlights included teeth accessories, nail art, Black women displaying textured hairstyles, playful eyeshadow moments—and what we’ve come to deem as “editorial glam.”

As we put a closing seal on this fashion week, we’re already anticipating the pieces from each collection we want to grab. Additionally, we’re equal parts curious about what beauty trends we will call out during the Fall/Winter season in February of next year.

Until we meet again, here are our favorite beauty moments from the final day of NYFW’s SS26 season.