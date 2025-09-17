Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS26 Day Five

Courtesy of Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

Towards the end of New York Fashion Week, we’re always humbly reminded that beauty and fashion are supposed to be fun. Designers Diotima, Coach, and Tory Burch, were all humble reminders of this theory.

The streets, of course, mirrored this energy. On day five, the ESSENCE beauty team immediately spotted two models sprinting to their next gig with a speckled, sparkly eye moment in shades of orange and purple. They showcased that playful experimentation with eyeshadow can create stunning, head-turning looks.

The eye trend wasn’t limited to just these models, though. Throughout the day, we noticed many show goers sporting this look, particularly in a purple-ish shade. From the glitter accents to full on color, beauty enthusiasts artists were clearly playing with color and not afraid to take risks during fashion week.

We also can’t forget about the celebrity sightings. On our radar was actress Storm Reid, who was seen with a ginger hair color styled in a “buss down” moment, complemented by subtle baby hairs in a c-curl shape. As fall approaches, it’s a subtle nod to the fact that Black women absolutely reign supreme when it comes to rocking ginger hair colors. For those contemplating returning to this shade, consider this your sign.

Other hair trends we spotted throughout the day included textured updos with architectural elements, and various interpretations of the “off-duty” model that many of the women on the streets gave that just screamed “fresh-from-the-shower” while still remaining chic and polished.

Skin continued to be a focal point as well, with the ladies still going for dewy, luminous complexions that highlighted natural beauty while still giving us “camera ready” makeup looks. We can confidently say that the “your skin but better” approach was a good way to go with this fashion season as the weather has also been unpredictable in its temperatures as well.

Below are our favorite beauty moments from the day.