Many of the year’s Pride Month festivities have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, beauty brands are celebrating the way they always have with the launch of new products and initiatives that support the LGBTQ+ community.
Proceeds from select eyeshadow palettes, makeup wipes, brushes and more, will help create safe and inclusive environments for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer youth and adults around the globe.
And in addition to becoming an ally, you can join the beauty brands in making an impact by shopping from the list of pride beauty buys we’ve rounded up in the gallery below.
01
Sigma Beauty F80 Flat Kabuki™ Pride
Add this holographic foundation brush to your beauty routine to get an air brushed finished. 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the It Gets Better Project to further their mission in creating a world where all LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally.
02
Morphe Continuous Setting Mist
This mist features a sweet scent that makes setting makeup oddly gratifying. From June to July, 100% of the proceeds from this purchase will be donated to GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ non-profit organization that creates safe and supportive school environments for K-12 students.
03
Youth To The People With Pride Minis Kit
In celebration of love and pride, Youth To The People launched a limited edition With Pride Kit featuring three of their bestsellers, and a customizable bag for adding your name, pronoun, or whatever makes you smile. 100% of the profit from the limited-edition kit will be donated to GLSEN.
04
NYX Pride Edition Vivid Brights Eyeliner
Cult-favorite makeup brand NYX released an exclusive Pride Collection to promote equality and proud artistry for all that features an eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, and 6 vivid bright eyeliners for showing off your fiercest looks this month.
05
Bliss Limited-Edition Pride Makeup Melt Makeup Remover Wipes
Fresh skin isn't the only benefit of removing your makeup with these gentle wipes. 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project to support their LGBTQ+ suicide prevention and crisis intervention efforts.
06
Enamored (With Pride) Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick In Coming Out
Marc Jacobs Beauty will continue to support the LGBT+ community by donating to $10,000 to Sage and to Le Refuge, organizations dedicated to providing advocacy services in support of older members of the LGBT community. In honor of Pride Month, the brand also introduced 5 new shades of the Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Sticks dressed in special edition packaging.