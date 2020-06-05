Photo: NYX Cosmetics

Many of the year’s Pride Month festivities have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, beauty brands are celebrating the way they always have with the launch of new products and initiatives that support the LGBTQ+ community.

Proceeds from select eyeshadow palettes, makeup wipes, brushes and more, will help create safe and inclusive environments for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer youth and adults around the globe.

And in addition to becoming an ally, you can join the beauty brands in making an impact by shopping from the list of pride beauty buys we’ve rounded up in the gallery below.