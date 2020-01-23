The haute couture shows at Paris Fashion Week are wrapping up, and since we’re skipping the shows at Copenhagen and Madrid, we’re looking toward New York Fashion Week.

And we want all of it—the show stopping runway clothes, the covetable accessories, the creative hair and makeup, the achy feet and thirsty skin. Okay, maybe we could do without the last two.

But it’s a week of ripping and running that can really take a toll on the body. Zipping around the city from show to show and backstage to backstage doesn’t happen seamlessly.

So I’m making sure I keep a small arsenal of beauty products that will get me through the chic and challenging week. Check out the 5 products that made the cut.

01 Wet N Wild Photo Focus Primer Water Rose If rose water is good enough for Omarion then it's good enough for this gander. It's refreshing and hydrating for the skin, so this primer and setting spray has layers of benefits. My makeup routine during fashion week is simple but I never forget to set it. I'm grateful to have a spray that will give my dry winter skin a boost and a nice dewy glow while I run around the concrete jungle. Wet N Wild available at Target $5 Shop Now 02 W Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick I recently fell in love with this new Black-owned brand whose focus is currently lips. The liquid lipsticks are easily becoming a go-to for me because the longwear matte formulas don't dry out my lips like some of my other favorite brands. Again, I keep my makeup to foundation, brow gel, and lipstick during the busy week. So a rich nude like Dream Chaser (shown) or a deep berry like Cabernet will wake up the face and take me from day to night seamlessly. W Cosmetics Beauty available at W Cosmetics Beauty $20 Shop Now 03 KISS Maximum Speed Nail Glue As more nail designs are being created, my obsession with press on nails is growing. There are almond-shaped nails, stilettos, coffin-shaped, round, squoval, and so much more. They take minutes to apply and how long they last comes down to the glue you're using. I love this formula because it dries quickly and keeps the nails on for two weeks. But I'll be carrying it with me just in case some aggressive NYFW behaviors cause one or two nails to pop early. KISS available at Target $3 Shop Now 04 Rael Organic Cotton Wipes Even though it'll be cold outside during the shows, parts of me will still be sweating. Running around the city will do that to you and it's not cute. So I keep wipes handy because they have so many uses. These organic cotton feminine wipes keep me refreshed down there but also work well for armpits, under the breasts (we've all been there), and for hands post subway ride. They're individually wrapped so I can just carry what I need and keep my bag light. Rael available at Rael $13 Shop Now 05 Foot Petals Shoemergency Kit It goes without saying that comfort is important during NYFW, but heels still reign for many. Whether I'm feeling fancy and want to pull out my favorite 4-inchers, or breaking in a new pair of sneakers, these foot protectors are key. This kit provides something for every part of the foot that might be affected, including the all important back of the ankle. So blisters better beware. I'm having none of them this season. Foot Petals available at Foot Petals $30 Shop Now

