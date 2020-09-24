With fall officially here, the holidays are right around the corner. That means it’s time to indulge in something new, and we all love an excuse to treat ourselves and our loved ones. Given the year we’ve had, we really don’t need a reason to do something nice, to spoil someone, or to treat ourselves. And a new fragrance is a really special way to do that.
Whether you love the summery sweet scents that launched during the warm months, you like to spritz on the equivalent of your favorite bouquet of flowers, or you tend to get into those warm and spicy grown woman scents that bring the boys to the yard, there’s something for you.
Check out some of the 2020 fragrance launches that we couldn’t help but add to our vanities this season.
Valentino Voce Viva
This scent reminds you of someone who's strong yet also soft, and their mysteriousness is alluring.
Skylar Sun Shower
This clean fragrance will give you summer time vibes whenever you need to feel like vacation is on the horizon.
Marc Jacobs Perfect
For the flower power that helps you get through the cold weather months and holiday season, get a spritz of this.
Avon Velvet Crème Veil Cushion
This classic mix of sweet, spicy and floral notes comes in this non-traditional packaging, making it the perfect stocking stuffer or on-the-go fragrance.
Chloé Rose Tangerine
Indulge in a special bouquet of rose intertwined with a light fruit essence in this new cheerful fragrance.
Givenchy L'Interdit Intense
This grown and sexy scent pulls you in and lingers on your nose long after the bearer is gone. You'll fall in love.
Gucci Flora Lavender Gorgeous Gardenia
This latest flora is bold and intense. It's for the ladies (and gents) who are here to be seen -- and smelled.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Magnolia
This warm but fruity fragrance is a year-round must-have for anyone who loves a delicate scent with lasting power.
Philosophy Pure Grace Nude Rose
Another winner in the grace family, this striking scent is rich in floral notes. It reminds you of that popular girl in school who was always so confident and smelled amazing.
Calvin Klein Eternity Eau Fresh For Her
This update on the classic fragrance has that special aquatic element of the original, but with an added freshness.
Good Girl Suprême
Good girl's grow up too, and this sexy version of the original scent feels like an evolution. Our girl is still good, but now she's older and taking more control.
Sol de Janeiro SOL Cheirosa 62
Sol je Janeiro hit it out of the park with their first fragrance ever. It captures that never-ending feeling of summer, equipped with fruity drinks on the beach.
Dior Infinissime
This fragrance makes you feel like you've crossed over into a secret society of sophisticated women with infinite amounts of confidence.
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Passion
This latest bombshell speaks to the woman who's passionate about everything she does, including her self-care and self-joy routines.
TUMI Awaken
This fragrance for him is like a burst of freshness -- newly cut grass on a rainy day in the summer, by the ocean. Yep, that fresh.
TUMI Unwind
This sensual fragrance might look and seem like it's for him but a hint of lemon and a whole lot of sexy will make you want to test it out with your body chemistry.
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Pink Couture
Some of us will always be here for the juice and this perfectly pink sweet fragrance offers exactly that. Drink up!
Mikimoto Eau de Parfum
Even the brand's first fragrance carries its traditional of pearls with this sleek and beautiful bottle. It's alluring citrus smell is just as noteworthy as the packaging, making it the perfect gift from you to you.
Rebecca Minkoff Eau de Parfum
It's sweet, it's spicy, it's sultry, it's complex -- this scent is everything we'd expect from the forward-thinking designer.
D.S. & Durga First Light Five Boroughs
This is the ultimate gift for anyone that wants to feel like part of the cool kids but also actually wants to smell really good.
Ellis Brooklyn Iso Gamma Super
For those who appreciate more woodsy and earthy fragrances, this subtle scent is a go-to. It's no wonder it's becoming a cult favorite of the brand.
Ellis Brooklyn Sweet
When it gets really cold and the sun begins to set in the afternoon, this fragrance will be the sweet pick me up that makes you smile and remember all things good in the world.
Good Girl Gone Bad by Kilian
This new take on the fan favorite is stronger and lasts longer. This bad girl will have the ultimate hold on you.
Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower
You will want to spray this fragrance all over your body, as it reminds you of a warm hug or throwing on your coziest sweater on a snowy winter day.
Giorgio Armani My Way
This floral fragrance opens up and unfolds more and more layers as the day goes on -- you never know where it will take you.