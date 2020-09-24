25 New Fragrances To Add To Your Vanity This Fall
Instagram/@kayali
By Shalwah Evans ·

With fall officially here, the holidays are right around the corner. That means it’s time to indulge in something new, and we all love an excuse to treat ourselves and our loved ones. Given the year we’ve had, we really don’t need a reason to do something nice, to spoil someone, or to treat ourselves. And a new fragrance is a really special way to do that.

Whether you love the summery sweet scents that launched during the warm months, you like to spritz on the equivalent of your favorite bouquet of flowers, or you tend to get into those warm and spicy grown woman scents that bring the boys to the yard, there’s something for you.

Check out some of the 2020 fragrance launches that we couldn’t help but add to our vanities this season.

01
Valentino Voce Viva
This scent reminds you of someone who's strong yet also soft, and their mysteriousness is alluring.
Instagram/@valentino
available at Sephora $130 Shop Now
02
Skylar Sun Shower
This clean fragrance will give you summer time vibes whenever you need to feel like vacation is on the horizon.
Instagram/@skylar
available at Skylar $78 Shop Now
03
Marc Jacobs Perfect
For the flower power that helps you get through the cold weather months and holiday season, get a spritz of this.
Instagram/marcjacobsbeauty
available at Ulta Beauty $96 Shop Now
04
Avon Velvet Crème Veil Cushion
This classic mix of sweet, spicy and floral notes comes in this non-traditional packaging, making it the perfect stocking stuffer or on-the-go fragrance.
Avon
available at Avon $36 Shop Now
05
Chloé Rose Tangerine
Indulge in a special bouquet of rose intertwined with a light fruit essence in this new cheerful fragrance.
Instagram/chloe
available at Macy's $95 Shop Now
06
Givenchy L'Interdit Intense
This grown and sexy scent pulls you in and lingers on your nose long after the bearer is gone. You'll fall in love.
Instagram/givenchybeauty
available at Nordstrom Starting at $100 Shop Now
07
Gucci Flora Lavender Gorgeous Gardenia
This latest flora is bold and intense. It's for the ladies (and gents) who are here to be seen -- and smelled.
Gucci
available at Sephora $80 Shop Now
08
Philosophy Amazing Grace Magnolia
This warm but fruity fragrance is a year-round must-have for anyone who loves a delicate scent with lasting power.
Instagram/@lovephilosophy
available at Ulta Beauty $62 Shop Now
09
Philosophy Pure Grace Nude Rose
Another winner in the grace family, this striking scent is rich in floral notes. It reminds you of that popular girl in school who was always so confident and smelled amazing.
Instagram/@lovephilisophy
available at Ulta Beauty $62 Shop Now
10
Calvin Klein Eternity Eau Fresh For Her
This update on the classic fragrance has that special aquatic element of the original, but with an added freshness.
Calvin Klein
available at Calvin Klein Starting at $52 Shop Now
11
Good Girl Suprême
Good girl's grow up too, and this sexy version of the original scent feels like an evolution. Our girl is still good, but now she's older and taking more control.
Instagram/@carolinaherrera
available at Macy's $130 Shop Now
12
Sol de Janeiro SOL Cheirosa 62
Sol je Janeiro hit it out of the park with their first fragrance ever. It captures that never-ending feeling of summer, equipped with fruity drinks on the beach.
Instagram/@soldejaneiro/@bharrington_photos
available at Sol de Janeiro $78 Shop Now
13
Dior Infinissime
This fragrance makes you feel like you've crossed over into a secret society of sophisticated women with infinite amounts of confidence.
Instagram/@diorbeautylovers
available at Dior Starting at $115 Shop Now
14
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Passion
This latest bombshell speaks to the woman who's passionate about everything she does, including her self-care and self-joy routines.
Instagram/@vsbeauty
available at Victoria's Secret $78 Shop Now
15
TUMI Awaken
This fragrance for him is like a burst of freshness -- newly cut grass on a rainy day in the summer, by the ocean. Yep, that fresh.
Instagram/@tumitravel
available at TUMI $100 Shop Now
16
TUMI Unwind
This sensual fragrance might look and seem like it's for him but a hint of lemon and a whole lot of sexy will make you want to test it out with your body chemistry.
Instagram/@tumitravel
available at TUMI $100 Shop Now
17
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Pink Couture
Some of us will always be here for the juice and this perfectly pink sweet fragrance offers exactly that. Drink up!
Juicy Couture
available at Sephora $99 Shop Now
18
Mikimoto Eau de Parfum
Even the brand's first fragrance carries its traditional of pearls with this sleek and beautiful bottle. It's alluring citrus smell is just as noteworthy as the packaging, making it the perfect gift from you to you.
Instagram/@official_mikimoto
available at Mikimoto $275 Shop Now
19
Rebecca Minkoff Eau de Parfum
It's sweet, it's spicy, it's sultry, it's complex -- this scent is everything we'd expect from the forward-thinking designer.
Instagram/@rebeccaminkoff
available at Rebecca Minkoff $95 Shop Now
20
D.S. & Durga First Light Five Boroughs
This is the ultimate gift for anyone that wants to feel like part of the cool kids but also actually wants to smell really good.
Instagram/@dsanddurga
available at D.S. & Durga $175 Shop Now
21
Ellis Brooklyn Iso Gamma Super
For those who appreciate more woodsy and earthy fragrances, this subtle scent is a go-to. It's no wonder it's becoming a cult favorite of the brand.
Ellis Brooklyn
available at Sephora $100 Shop Now
22
Ellis Brooklyn Sweet
When it gets really cold and the sun begins to set in the afternoon, this fragrance will be the sweet pick me up that makes you smile and remember all things good in the world.
Instagram/@ellisbrooklyn
available at Ulta Beauty $105 Shop Now
23
Good Girl Gone Bad by Kilian
This new take on the fan favorite is stronger and lasts longer. This bad girl will have the ultimate hold on you.
Instagram/@kilianparis
available at Kilian $210 Shop Now
24
Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower
You will want to spray this fragrance all over your body, as it reminds you of a warm hug or throwing on your coziest sweater on a snowy winter day.
Instagram/@ kayali
available at Huda Beauty Starting at $85 Shop Now
25
Giorgio Armani My Way
This floral fragrance opens up and unfolds more and more layers as the day goes on -- you never know where it will take you.
Instagram/@giorgioarmanibeauty
available at Giorgio Armani $97 Shop Now
TOPICS: 