11 New Bronzers To Help You Glow During Quarantine
By Shalwah Evans ·

We might get very few or no beach days this summer with all the uncertainty about access due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t have to mean that we can’t ever get back our kissed-by-the-sun summertime glow.

Gabrielle Union’s most recent bronzer selfie is a reminder that one product can be all that you need for a picture perfect look if it’s the right product. And the right bronzer can make you look like you’ve been vacationing in the Caribbean, even if the closest you’ve gotten lately is playing reggae while you beg the sun to show up in your backyard.

Good thing the new bronzers below are all you need to get your glow on while in quarantine, especially if you don’t have any outdoor space.

Editor’s Note: When ordering nonessential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip or even offering a simple “thank you.” Stay safe!

01
CoverFX Custom Bronzer Drops
You can add these lightweight drops to your favorite foundation or mix into your moisturizer to give your face some added shimmer.
02
Black Radiance Color Perfect Highlighting Powder
This smooth powder is like a highlighter and bronzer came together to create the ultimate luminosity for us melanin girls.
03
Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze
This limited-edition luxe bronzer lets you layer and build for a warm healthy glow that shines through on any Zoom video conference.
04
UOMA Beauty Black Magic Carnival Face & Body Bronzing Highlighter
Even if you can't make it to Carnival this year you can feel the spirit of the turn up with this Caribbean-inspired bronzer powder.
05
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer
This cream bronzer that Gabrielle Union used to achieve her flawless look just melts into the skin like a skincare cream bringing a glow from inside out.
06
Prime Beauty Bronzeville
For the melanin-rich beauty who likes a matte finish, this buildable bronzer gives you that real skin look with a touch of faux-sun brilliance.
07
NARS Bronzing Powder
Warm up the cheekbones or the entire face, neck and décolletage with this beautiful and rich shimmer powder that makes you look like you've been vacationing year-round.
08
Clinique Powder Pop™ Flower Bronzer
For an easy and natural looking sun-kissed glow, try this smooth and lightweight bronzer with a soft matte finish.
09
Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Buff and blend this buildable cream bronzer for a fresh-off-the-yacht natural glow that'll keep your secret that you're only fresh off the sofa.
10
Kosas The Sun Show Baked Bronzer
Get that Golden Hour every hour feeling with this baked bronzer made with Shea Butter and Meadowfoam Oil that soothe and moisturize while giving you that glow.
11
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Matte & Glow Bronzing Trio
Build, contour, and slay with this 3-section 2-in-1 bronzer and highlighter that can be used altogether for the perfect luster.
