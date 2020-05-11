Courtesy of Kosas

We might get very few or no beach days this summer with all the uncertainty about access due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t have to mean that we can’t ever get back our kissed-by-the-sun summertime glow.

Gabrielle Union’s most recent bronzer selfie is a reminder that one product can be all that you need for a picture perfect look if it’s the right product. And the right bronzer can make you look like you’ve been vacationing in the Caribbean, even if the closest you’ve gotten lately is playing reggae while you beg the sun to show up in your backyard.

Good thing the new bronzers below are all you need to get your glow on while in quarantine, especially if you don’t have any outdoor space.

