Where other New Year’s resolutions might not be taken too seriously by mid-March, beauty goals are always on the table. As we navigate through the oversaturated beauty space, it’s always nice to come across products that are created with our skin, hair, bodies, and overall beauty in mind. Who better to cater to us than, well, us?
For 2020 add some new brands to your list of must-try Black-owned beauty products. We’ve got a handful that will help you step up your hair, makeup, skincare, and even wellness routines this year, and hopefully throughout the decade.
Check out the gallery below to find out more about their Black girl magic potions.
01
Rosen Skincare
Founder Jamika Martin was looking for a better and cleaner way to treat her acne when she came up with Rosen Skincare. With everything from cleansers and moisturizers, serums and everything in between, the brand offers effective treatments for pesky breakouts that break from the skincare mold we're used to. The brand has officially been around since 2017 and recently launched in Urban Outfitters. Isn't it time you got to know Rosen? Prices start at $11.
02
W Cosmetics Beauty
When it comes to lipstick, Black women are amongst the most experimental with colors and textures. With the beauty of our full lips, and the nuance of their shapes it makes sense. So we can't get enough of new brands to try. Enter W Cosmetics Beauty, a brand that caters to the head-turners of the world, like founder Rachel Corrie. Its attention commanding lipsticks are beautiful easy ways to add some oomph to your look.
03
GlowRx Skin
Inspired by the skin concerns she saw in her clinical practice, board-certified pediatrician Dr. Lorraine Beraho created GlowRx Skincare with teenagers and millennials in mind. For the brand, it's all about using fewer, effective products, and sticking to a consistent routine. Rich with vegan ingredients and mild botanicals, the products are aimed to enhance our melanin-rich beauty. Prices start at $12.
04
Beautifully Bamboo
Thankfully for our hair, nails, skin, and bones, founder Nadege Lewis understands the power of bamboo silica, and created her brand Beautifully Bamboo. With products that crossover into beauty and wellness, it brings us the benefits of the buoyant plant, which include hydration, radiance, and firming, in easy to take form. Black typically doesn't crack on its own, but why not give it a little help just to be sure? Prices start at $12.
05
Kitty Candy
It's not a crazy thing to want to make your vagina better. Madison, the founder of Kitty Candy understands that, which is why she's here to disrupt the game. The brand's homeopathic products designed to enhance and regulate the vagina's ecosystem are all natural. Vaginal health shouldn't be taboo, and neither should vaginal pampering. These products tackle both, and they look great on your bathroom sink. Prices start at $7.
06
She's Happy Hair
With a record of success in Houston, Dallas, and Detroit, She's Happy Hair founders Warren Broadnax and Marcus Bowers are not new to the beauty game. But they've recently taken their hair care empire to the next level. Already known for their extensions, natural hair care products, and full service experience, they're expanding their salon business to include more locations. For those of us who can't get to their booked and busy brick-and-mortars, there's always the online offerings to help us get our best tresses for 2020. Hair care products start at $11.
07
Kayaire
Equal opportunity beauty brand Kayaire is remixing the CBD beauty industry for the new decade. While there are many CBD-infused beauty products out, representation is lacking. Founder Ebony Clay is adding some color to this market. Kayaire takes the anti-inflammatory properties of the cannabis plant and uses them to create healthy and safe skincare products, including cleanser, moisturizer, and an exfoliating toner. With four staples, it's one of the most affordable CBD-infused skincare lines available. Everything retails for less than $20.