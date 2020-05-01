Stock Images/Getty

With the unemployment rate at a record high, businesses furloughing employees, and finances uncertain at these times, shopping for non-essentials can be difficult. Financial woes are not lost on the beauty industry. But those urges to buy things that bring us small joys in the darkness of the pandemic don’t simply fade.

Fortunately these brands have recently released a variety of products across makeup, skin care, and hair care that are as affordable as your last takeout order. So you can shop guilt free, and put on a lewk for your virtual check-ins and zoom calls.

Check out these products for $10 or less that let you do beauty at a bargain.

Editor’s Note: When ordering nonessential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip or even offering a simple “thank you.” Stay safe!