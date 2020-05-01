10 New Beauty Products Under $10 To Shop Now
By Shalwah Evans ·

With the unemployment rate at a record high, businesses furloughing employees, and finances uncertain at these times, shopping for non-essentials can be difficult. Financial woes are not lost on the beauty industry. But those urges to buy things that bring us small joys in the darkness of the pandemic don’t simply fade.

Fortunately these brands have recently released a variety of products across makeup, skin care, and hair care that are as affordable as your last takeout order. So you can shop guilt free, and put on a lewk for your virtual check-ins and zoom calls.

Check out these products for $10 or less that let you do beauty at a bargain.

Editor’s Note: When ordering nonessential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip or even offering a simple “thank you.” Stay safe!

Milani Waterproof Stay Put Matte Eyeliner
This creamy liquid liner goes on smoothly and stays on all day, so make sure you're committed to turning heads even with a mask over half of your face.
Creme Of Nature Aloe & Black Castor Oil Root Recharge Serum
Give your damaged curls some vitamins and growth nutrients to get them back to their pre-quarantine health for the summer.
Sinful Colors 2D Claws Press On Nails
Your quarantine nails don't have to be a disaster because you can't get to the salon. Get into these fun spring press ons.
Black Radiance Eye Appeal Lash Sculptor Mascara
This mascara will get to even the tiniest lashes and those hard to reach ones in the inner-corners of the eyes to give them length and volume.
ColourPop Lux Gloss in Slow Motion
This sleek and creamy gloss will be your go-to for virtual happy hours, quarantine dates and all around feel good moments.
Miss A Paw Paw 3D Faux Mink Lashes
These are the perfect lashes for the falsies novice. They're so affordable that you can risk going through several pairs while you practice.
Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick
Who says you can't wear lipstick under a protective mask? This soft matte goes on so buttery smooth that you'll want to try it in every color.
essence Sun Club Matt Bronzing Powder Palette
Just because we're spending less time outside doesn't mean we have to look like it. Fake that kissed-by-the-sun glow with this palette of bronzing options for melanin-rich skin.
e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer
A favorite amongst beauty influencers, this new concealer will hide all your sleepless nights and allergy afflictions.
C'est Moi Gentle Cleansing Water
When your skin just needs a light middle of the day refresher, reach for this gentle cleanser.
