Courtesy The Lip Bar

CARIBBEAN QUEEN

Tap into your inner island girl with the Justine Skye x The Lip Bar collaboration. An ode to Skye’s Jamaican roots and Brooklyn upbringing, the collection comes in an array of warm and vibrant hues. Catch the singer’s boss vibe through her cheek and eye palette, Island Ting eyeliner, and Fiya Metallic Matte and One Love lip glosses.

An Island Gyal Collection (starting at $14, thelipbar.com)

FULL FRONTAL RIHANNA

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s mascara and pencil eyeliner might not make you look like RiRi, but you can still get her best smoky eye. The creamy, smudge-resistant liner comes in 20 matte and shimmer shades. It’s makeup that truly knows how to work, work, work, work, work.

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara and Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner ($24 and $22 each sephora.com)

THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF BITE

Bite Beauty has welcomed an addition to its product family with the Agave+ Intensive Lip Mask. Available in two shades, the hydrating pout-recovery aid is lanolin-free and glides on super smooth. Exotic fruit extracts help it work double time to get your winter lips back to a kissable state, which is especially great news for those getting ready for wedding season.

BITE BEAUTY Agave+ Intensive Lip Mask ($26, bitebeauty.com)

NOT YOUR MAMA’S SERUM

With our lives getting busier every day, our skin care products have to adapt. In this new stick-form serum, Tatcha enables us to hydrate our skin at work, on a plane, between classes or on our way to dinner. The serum also leaves the skin soft to the touch, thanks to the squalane concentration that relieves chapped, itchy or moisture-depleted skin.

TATCHA The Serum Stick ($48, sephora.com)

#AllWiredUp

Your future is bright with Urban Decay’s Wired Pressed Pigment Palette, a new offering for your face, eyes and body. The ten dazzling shades are not for the boring or nonconforming. Pack them on and let the colors make you feel electric.

URBAN DECAY Wired Pressed Pigment Palette ($39, urbandecay.com)

HAIR CARE FOR THE CULTURE

The wait is finally over for the hair care line from our favorite Cookie. TPH by Taraji (P. Henson) is an extensive brand with something for every hair type. With four collections dedicated to scalp care, cleansing, repair and treatment stylers, it’s as full service as your local salon.

TPH BY TARAJI hair care line (starting at $6, target.com)

BEAUTY BEYOND BORDERS

Sipho Gumbo

All makeup removers are not created equal. Some include ingredients that strip the skin or leave an oily residue or traces of mascara you applied the night before. Then there are products that take off all makeup without causing dryness. The Renewal Oil Gentle Makeup Remover from Yangu Beauty is one of the latter, and it was specially designed for us.

“Most women of color have sensitive skin and a larger pore size,” says brand founder Sipho Gumbo. “Our makeup remover is formulated with hydrating African oils that have been used for centuries, like Kalahari melon seed oil, which is known for balancing moisture and sebum to help minimize the appearance of pores.”

YANGU BEAUTY

Renewal Oil Gentle Makeup Remover ($30, yangubeauty.com).

The best part is that it works on waterproof makeup and all skin types. Yangu means “mine” in Kiswahili, Chishona, Chichewa and other Bantu languages, so this item could be considered a part of our birthright.