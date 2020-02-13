15 Red Lipsticks To Last You Through Valentine’s Day
By Shalwah Evans ·

Valentine’s Day is just a day away and ladies (and gents) are putting the finishing touches on their looks and their plans. We’ve been talking about exploring the array of colors available to us to spice up our beauty looks for the day of love, but of course red is always an option for those who can’t give up their crimson hue.

It’s a color that looks great on everyone, and red lipstick particularly can make your appearance more polished no other makeup. So we’ve got 15 red lipsticks that complement melanin-rich skin and don’t leave lips chalky and dry. These long-wear formulas will stay put through the 9-5 and the 5-9 with little re-application, and in some cases, none at all.

Prime Beauty Make it Matte Liquid Lipstick in Fuego
Mented Cosmetics Red Rover Matte Lipstick
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick in My Icon Is
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist 24HR Ultra-Matte Lipstick in The Real Thing
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. in Love Bite
Bésame Cosmetics Noir Red Lipstick
C'Est Moi Luminary Lip Crayon in Brave
Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor
Nars Lipstick in Immortal Red
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick
Bossy Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick Genius in Rouge
UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color in Pioneer
