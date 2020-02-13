Stock Images/Getty

Valentine’s Day is just a day away and ladies (and gents) are putting the finishing touches on their looks and their plans. We’ve been talking about exploring the array of colors available to us to spice up our beauty looks for the day of love, but of course red is always an option for those who can’t give up their crimson hue.

It’s a color that looks great on everyone, and red lipstick particularly can make your appearance more polished no other makeup. So we’ve got 15 red lipsticks that complement melanin-rich skin and don’t leave lips chalky and dry. These long-wear formulas will stay put through the 9-5 and the 5-9 with little re-application, and in some cases, none at all.