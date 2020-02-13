Valentine’s Day is just a day away and ladies (and gents) are putting the finishing touches on their looks and their plans. We’ve been talking about exploring the array of colors available to us to spice up our beauty looks for the day of love, but of course red is always an option for those who can’t give up their crimson hue.
It’s a color that looks great on everyone, and red lipstick particularly can make your appearance more polished no other makeup. So we’ve got 15 red lipsticks that complement melanin-rich skin and don’t leave lips chalky and dry. These long-wear formulas will stay put through the 9-5 and the 5-9 with little re-application, and in some cases, none at all.
01
Prime Beauty Make it Matte Liquid Lipstick in Fuego
02
Mented Cosmetics Red Rover Matte Lipstick
03
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick in My Icon Is
04
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll
05
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist 24HR Ultra-Matte Lipstick in The Real Thing
06
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. in Love Bite
07
Bésame Cosmetics Noir Red Lipstick
08
C'Est Moi Luminary Lip Crayon in Brave
09
Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor
10
Nars Lipstick in Immortal Red
11
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
12
Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick
13
Bossy Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick Genius in Rouge
14
UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick
15
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color in Pioneer