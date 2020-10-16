Stop What You’re Doing Fenty Beauty Is Having A Sale

Leave it up to Rihanna to save our Friday with a hot Fenty beauty sale. The beauty conglomerate spearheaded by the Pop Queen herself has priced all beauty items at %25 percent off with an additional %10 off using a special code.
Considering the majority of Fenty Beauty items are easily snatched off the aisle’s at Sephora when available, this sale is a destined excuse to stock up on all your adored beauty essentials and even try something new. From the color blocking Stunna Lip Shades to raved Fenty Foundation, nothing is off limits for this sale.
Check out the full Fenty Beauty sale here. Here’s what we’re already stocking up on below.
01
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Loungewear
02
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder
03
Fenty Beauty Powder Puff Setting Brush
04
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
05
Fenty Beauty Stunna Boss Bolds Longwear Fluid Lip