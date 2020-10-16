Stop What You’re Doing Fenty Beauty Is Having A Sale

Leave it up to Rihanna to save our Friday with a hot Fenty beauty sale. The beauty conglomerate spearheaded by the Pop Queen herself has priced all beauty items at %25 percent off with an additional %10 off using a special code.

Considering the majority of Fenty Beauty items are easily snatched off the aisle’s at Sephora when available, this sale is a destined excuse to stock up on all your adored beauty essentials and even try something new. From the color blocking Stunna Lip Shades to raved Fenty Foundation, nothing is off limits for this sale.

Check out the full Fenty Beauty sale here. Here’s what we’re already stocking up on below.