Beauty Influencers Are Loving This New $6 Product
By Shalwah Evans ·

We all know that there are some drugstore products that perform just as well, if not better, than their prestige counterparts. And right now, with money a bit tight for some, beauty splurges are not top priority.

Luckily, some of the newest products out for spring and summer have the type of low price tags that make beauty shopping guilt-free. E.l.f.’s new Hydrating Camo Concealer is a $6 go-to that the influencers are adding to their makeup bags.

At the top of the month Jackie Aina, who is arguably one of the most well-known Black beauty influencers, raved about it in a makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel. And when Jackie does a beat, you want her product list.

But she isn’t the only one who’s using it to create a lewk. And with 25 shades and a color match guarantee, it’s quickly becoming a favorite amongst pro and semi-pro artists, as well as other beauty lovers and aficionados.

Women and men who just love doing beautiful makeup are falling in love with the sublime satin finish of this hydrating formula that lets skin look like skin.

S N A T U R A L – ↓ #MakeupDeets ↓ Primer | @toofaced ‘Major Hangover’ • Foundation | @toofaced Peach Perfect ‘Cocoa’ • Conceal | @elfcosmetics hydrating Camo Concealer ‘Deep Cinnamon’ • Eyeshadow | @morphebrushes x @vicram 39L Hit the Lights Palette • Liner | @plouise1 x @mmmmitchell Acid Reign ‘Nitro’ & @colourpopcosmetics Metallic Liner ‘Bronze Touch’ • Waterline | @plouise1 x @mmmmitchell Acid Reign ‘Ibiza’ • Brows & gel | #abhbrows ‘ebony’ & @morphebrushes translucent • Lashes | @lashesbylena ‘Chioma’ • Cheeks | @profusion Mini Rubies ‘Sizzle’ • Lip Gloss | @milanicosmetics ‘whatever’ • • #flawlessmakeup #wakeupandmakeup #bblogger #make4glam #insta_makeup #melaninmakeup #brownskin #darkskin #melanin #blackmua #v93oo #theartistedit #editorialmakeup #creativemakeup #supergoop #avantgardenmakeup #trendingmakeup #runewaymakeup

BABYYYYY 💕 – LOVVVINGGG @blendmyface SPONGE..did you see how that applied my foundation bittt?😍😍 – @colourpopcosmetics Bare Necessities Palette on the eyes☺️🖤 @goodmolecules Serum💧 @anniiessence Primer 🖤 @maccosmetics A94 @elfcosmetics Camo Concealer 💫 @benefitcosmetics Boiing Concealer💫 @maccosmetics Contour stick💗 @fentybeauty Banana Powder @fentybeauty Bronzer “Caramel Cutie” @milanicosmetics Blush “Coralina” @maccosmetics Highlight “Dima’s Glow”🖤 – #makeuptutorial #makeuplook #smokeyeye #elfcosmetics #fentybeauty #benefitcosmetics #elfcamoconcealer #explore #explorepage #undiscoveredmuas #slave2beauty #makeupaddict #maccosmetics #lashes #beautysponge #colourpopcosmetics #colourpopme #falllook #slave2makeup

@tatcha silk canvas primer @narsissist natural radiant longwear foundation in Syracuse @elfcosmetics hydrating camo concealer in light beige @vanitymakeupcosmetics sculpt and glow trio in medium @makeupforeverofficial matte velvet skin powder foundation in R230 @beccacosmetics sunlit bronzer in impanema sun @morphebrushes 35k palette @lillylashes style Ela @kvdveganbeauty trooper liner in mad max brown @kvdveganbeauty everlasting blush honey suckle @jaclynhillcosmetics moodlight in carats @esteelauder bronze goddess illuminating powder in heatwave @maccosmetics lip liner in cork @tomfordbeauty lipstick in all mine #narssisist #tatcha #elfcamoconcealer #vanitymakeupcosmetics #makeupforever #makeupforevermattevelvet #beccasunlitbronzer #morphepalette #morphe35k #kvdveganbeauty #jaclynhillcosmetics #esteelauderheatwave #tomfordbeauty #lillylashes

Editor’s Note: When ordering non-essential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip, or even offering a simple “thank you”. Stay safe!
