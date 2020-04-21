Stock Images/Getty

We all know that there are some drugstore products that perform just as well, if not better, than their prestige counterparts. And right now, with money a bit tight for some, beauty splurges are not top priority.

Luckily, some of the newest products out for spring and summer have the type of low price tags that make beauty shopping guilt-free. E.l.f.’s new Hydrating Camo Concealer is a $6 go-to that the influencers are adding to their makeup bags.

At the top of the month Jackie Aina, who is arguably one of the most well-known Black beauty influencers, raved about it in a makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel. And when Jackie does a beat, you want her product list.

But she isn’t the only one who’s using it to create a lewk. And with 25 shades and a color match guarantee, it’s quickly becoming a favorite amongst pro and semi-pro artists, as well as other beauty lovers and aficionados.

Women and men who just love doing beautiful makeup are falling in love with the sublime satin finish of this hydrating formula that lets skin look like skin.

Editor’s Note: When ordering non-essential items to be delivered, please keep in mind that warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines are putting their personal safety on the line each day to help keep our country running. As we owe them extreme gratitude, we encourage our ESSENCE family to consider doing something thoughtful for them, like leaving a tip, or even offering a simple “thank you”. Stay safe!