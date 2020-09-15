It’s a mask-on kind of year—we get it. But those virtual meetings don’t seem to be ending anytime soon, and we’re constantly discovering new ways to get a beat face together in record time. That’s where the makeup that gets covered by your mask really gets to shine, including blush.
Like lipstick, blush can transform your face—a small pop of color goes a long way. And also, like lipstick, it has taken a bit of a backseat to eye mascara, false lashes, liner and eyeshadow these days. But it’s a nice treat when you want to feel like the pre-COVID version of yourself for a boost of confidence and some self-love.
So we’ve rounded up some blush products that are rich in color and look like a dream on melanin-rich skin tones. They’ll make you fall in love with your cheeks all over again.
NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks
This new creamy cheek tint packs lots of color so you can use it sparingly, making your coins go a long way. Your smile will be the highlight of those Zoom calls.
Instagram/@nyxcosmetics
Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
Whether it's Magic Hour, Happy Hour or Golden Hour, these shades will give your cheeks life with no cakey build-up or dusty fall off.
Instagram/@tower28beauty
Colourpop jolly™ super shock blush
This might look like your daughter's play makeup but this no joke blush gives you both that color pop and the radiant glow that you want to brighten up your face.
Colourpop
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow
This tint does double duty for both lips and cheeks, letting you unmask with confidence and showing off makeup goals.
Instagram/@ctilburymakeup
Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blush
With an intense pigment that can be applied wet or dry for a quick switch up, this blush complements a dramatic eye look for a balanced face.
Instagram/@blackradiancebeauty
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
After you cleanse with your Fenty Skin and follow up with Fenty Pro Filt'r foundation, add this cream blush to make it an entire lewk.
Instagram/@fentybeauty
Beauty Bakerie Neopolitan Bar Mini Palette
This delicious beauty treat will make your cheeks look yummy. Layer the buildable colors or wear them solo for the double-tap worthy looks and virtual pop.
Beauty Bakerie