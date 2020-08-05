As early access cardmembers enjoy the ever so popular Nordstrom anniversary sale, the rest of us are still waiting to see what discounts are around the corner. But pampering during the pandemic will not wait for a bargain, and self-care Sunday has become a ritual for many.
And then there are those products that you just have to have, discount or not. You know, the ones that make you cut the container open to get every last drop.
Check out the gallery below for some of our “bottle-cutting” favorites from the retail giant. Some are truly splurgy, some are new to the market. But they’re all worth every penny.
01
Fur Skincare Bath Drops
Drop a couple of these sweet smelling pods into your bath to turn your bathroom into a makeshift spa.
02
Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Serum
If you're not already convinced about the benefits of niacinamide, you will be after you use this serum consistently. Your pores will thank you.
03
Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara
Lengthen, plump and lift your lashes with this clump-free mascara that's much easier to apply than falsies.
04
Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter
Kick hyperpigmentation to the curb with this corrector serum that adds moisture to dry skin while it works.
05
Base Coat Nail Polish
These hand-poured eight-free nail polishes will make you forget that salon visits are scarce. The brand also offers breathable Halal formulas.
06
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
This new take on the classic eye cream is your wrinkles' worst enemy. A little goes a long way.
07
Dior Addict Stellar Halo Shine Lipstick
These new pretty high-shine hues have the same long-wear as the originals, with a holographic finish.
08
Patchology MoodPatch Chill Mode 5-Pack Eye Gels
This five-minute pick me up for tired eyes will help you look more awake for those countless Zoom calls. Keep in the fridge to also fight puffiness.
09
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
Take it from someone with deeply dark circles, this concealer really makes them disappear.
10
Tata Harper Skincare Hydrating Floral Essence
You'll want to carry this around for a quick spritz to keep skin calm in the summer heat, and to stave off mask irritation.
11
EVE LOM Rescue Mask
This mask is my go-to when my pores are clogged and my face begins to feel irritated and oddly itchy.
12
Winky Lux Flower Balm
This balm smells great, adds a boost of moisture to lips, and looks pretty while doing it.
13
Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
This simple yet powerful formula will knock out acne in a day without drying out or irritating the skin.
14
Kiehl's Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum
When your skin is dehydrated, thirsty, dry and dull, this is what you need.
15
Beauty Garde Oil-Free Primer Sealant
This primer helps me get my unruly lashes to stay in one place so that I can put on my magnetic strips quickly and easily.