10 Dope Products To Try Right Now

1. McBRIDE SISTERS COLLECTION
Marlborough New Zealand Sparkling Brut Rosé ($23, mcbridesisters.com).
2. JOHNNY NELSON
“All Power Fist” and “Harriet Tubman” necklaces ($130 and $225, johnnynelson.nyc).
3. BENEATH YOUR MASK
Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm ($22, beneathyourmask.com).
4. THE ESTABLISHED
Elixa Face and Body Oil ($26, theestablished.co).
5. BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN
Make It Matte SPF 50 Lotion ($22, blackgirlsunscreen.com).
6. THE LIP BAR
Minute Finish Face Palette in Stuntin’ ($20, thelipbar.com).
7. GILDED
The Nero Marquina refillable candle ($68, gilded-glamour.com).
8. PLAY PITS
Queen Natural Deodorant ($12, playpits.com).
9. FANTA CELAH
“Ra Sun Disc” three finger ring ($30, fantacelah.com).
10. TORI SOUDAN
“Melissa” heels ($398, torisoudan.com).