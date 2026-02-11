Composite by ESSENCE

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Galentine’s Day, the unofficial holiday created by NBC’s sitcom Parks and Recreation in 2010, sparked thousands of women, including myself, to celebrate our female friendships and platonic love. It’s a day, regardless of relationship status, that women come together to empower each other over brunch and gift-giving.

With all the uncertainty and challenging events happening in the world right now, it’s easy to forget that Galentine’s Day is just a few days away. While there’s still time, treat your friends who’ve been with you through the toughest moments with something special.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up affordable, best-selling beauty products for your last-minute shopping spree to make your friends feel loved and appreciated.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.