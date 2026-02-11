Galentine’s Day, the unofficial holiday created by NBC’s sitcom Parks and Recreation in 2010, sparked thousands of women, including myself, to celebrate our female friendships and platonic love. It’s a day, regardless of relationship status, that women come together to empower each other over brunch and gift-giving.
With all the uncertainty and challenging events happening in the world right now, it’s easy to forget that Galentine’s Day is just a few days away. While there’s still time, treat your friends who’ve been with you through the toughest moments with something special.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up affordable, best-selling beauty products for your last-minute shopping spree to make your friends feel loved and appreciated.
Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Vegan Multi-Use Matte Cremè
Your Galentine can use this multi-use cream lip all over: eyes, lips, cheeks, brow, wherever they need a little extra color. Available at weloveus.shop
Juvia’s Place Pink Smoothie Lip Gloss
Black Radiance Reggae Red Lipstick
A classic, bold red lipstick with long-lasting color payoff that complements every skin tone and delivers moisture to lips with Vitamin E. Available at blackradiancebeauty.com
Blk/Opl Precision Lip Definer in “West Side”
A creamy lip liner that hydrates lips and promises long-wear between chocolate-eating and wine-tasting. Available at blackopalbeauty.com
Topicals Faded Under Eye Brightening & Clearing Eye Masks
Look stylish with your girls at the airport or at the next sleepover with these iconic pink eye patches that fade the appearance of dark circles, leaving undereyes bright and healthy. Available at mytopicals.com
OCTAVIA MORGAN LOS ANGELES 4 Piece Discovery Set
Glamazon Beauty Cheek-In-Lip Color Liquid Lipstick
For their cheeks and lips, your friends will love this liquid lipstick that does it all. Available at weloveus.shop
Cécred Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub
Medicube Jelly Gel Mask with Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen
Mischo Beauty Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette
From sensual mattes to buttery metallic, this limited-edition palette is perfect for your friends who want to spice it up. Available at weloveus.shop
Milani Highly Rated Fan Club Fanning Mascara
Nail Reformation Press-On Nails in “Romantic Ties”
Finish your basket with almond-shaped press-on nails that capture the spirit of the holiday, featuring heart-shaped pearls, shimmering red glitter, and a baby-pink glaze. Available at nailreformation.com
