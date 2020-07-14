Rihanna Shares First Teaser Video For Fenty Skin

Rihanna is about to make our melanin skin care dreams come true. On Tuesday, the singer and fashion and beauty mogul dropped the first video teaser for Fenty Skin, her new skin care line launching on July 31.

“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In the video we see Rihanna using several skin care products but we barely get a glimpse of anything besides the Fenty logo. But one thing is clear, if the products can get our skin as flawless and glowing as Rihanna’s, they’ll fly off the shelves just as fast as her Fenty Beauty products.

With only one post in less than 24 hours, the Fenty Skin Instagram account gained more than 43k followers, and based on their excitement, word will spread pretty quickly.

“I’M ALREADY IN LOVE WITH IT,” wrote one woman. She clearly meant business with all those capital letters.

Other Fenty brand fans commented that Kylie Skin should be afraid. Rihanna certainly does have a way of disrupting the market. And our skin is here for it.