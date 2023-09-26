Pharrell’s Newest Humanrace Launch Is An Ultra-Hydrating Duo

Image courtesy of Humanrace

Pharrell’s Humanrace, has been developing award-winning skincare products to support your daily self-care routine since 2020. To help him execute this mission, his trusted dermatologist of 25 years, Dr. Elena Jones, has been lending her skin and ingredient expertise to each launch. The latest one, following their soap-free body bar, is the multi-weight hydration set, the 7D Gel Facial, available today.

This set, which Dr. Jones calls a “moisture magnet,” includes the 7D Retrograde Gel Cleanser and the 7D Mystifying Gel Moisturizer. In both of the new products, you can find the star ingredient: 7D Hyaluronic Acid. “It offers an optimal combination of both high and low molecular weights to hydrate the skin from the surface to its deepest layers,” she says. “The low weights provide intense moisture, sustain hydration, and reduce the look of fine lines over time,” Dr. Jones adds. Meanwhile, the high weights “deliver instant visible results of smoothing, firming, and plumping the skin.”

To incorporate these products into your current skincare ritual, Dr. Jones recommends a three-step routine that takes about three minutes total. Start with the Gel Cleanser, followed by their OG Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator. To finish off, apply the 7D Mystifying Gel Moisturizer.

As for what keeps Dr. Jones inspired to continuously create game-changing skincare products like these? In large part, it’s thanks to her creative partner. “It has been an honor collaborating with Pharrell on the Humanrace skincare,” she says. “It’s a line that celebrates and channels Pharrell’s own commitment to skin health and excellence.”