Meet Pat McGrath’s Two New Black Muses
By Shalwah Evans ·

Today PAT McGRATH LABS launched the newest star in the LABS universe, DARK STAR mascara. To mark the birth of this addition, McGrath’s longtime friend and legend in the game, Steven Meisel, photographed McGrath’s muses for the campaign, which now includes up-and-coming models Maty Fall Diba and Salomon Diaz.

“It is an honor and a privilege to introduce my new volumizing DARK STAR Mascara to the world via a campaign by the ultimate star maker himself—the LEGENDARY Steven Meisel,” said McGrath. “With his fierce and disruptive aesthetic, his eye for fresh talent, and his prolific, unparalleled approach to beauty, Steven has the unique power of being able to both propel a new face out beyond the stratosphere as well as to reveal brilliant facets of absolute icons. His art reframes the present and transforms the future.”

The two join global face of PAT McGRATH LABS Naomi Campbell, as well as models Irina Shayk, Damian Hurley, Leon Dame, Tess McMillan and Hudson Kroenig in the campaign.

“So honored to be part of this,” wrote Diba in an Instagram post.

The 18-year-old who was born in Senegal and raised in Italy was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year when she donned the cover of Italian Vogue’s beauty issue wearing Bantu knots. The IMG model walked her first show in 2019 for Saint Laurent and now she’s one of #McGRATHMUSES.

Maty Fall Diba walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Fashion Week in 2020
(Peter White/Getty Images)

Colombian-born Salomon has been in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Versace, Michael Kors, H&M and Equinox. The young model has also been a favorite of publications such as Esquire and GQ. He also wears the DARK STAR mascara alongside Diba in this new campaign.

Salomon Diaz walks for Brandon Maxwell during New York Fashion Week in 2019
(Peter White/WireImage)

DARK STAR mascara from PAT McGRATH LABS is available now at patmcgrath.com and Sephora.
