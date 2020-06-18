Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Urban Decay just announced the addition of three fearless women to its roster of Global Citizens, including singer Normani. The 24-year-old joins singer and songwriter G.E.M. and actress Camila Mendes as the newest members of the collective, and as spokesperson for the Pretty Different campaign.

Last year, Lizzo was among four celebrities tapped for the initiative and the campaign, which is the brand’s manifesto that “challenges the status quo by celebrating differences and embracing unapologetic individuality.”

“I was originally interested in working with Urban Decay because they were a brand that celebrates individuality,” said Normani. “I am thrilled to work with them as they truly value my voice. As a UD Global Citizen, I’m being given an additional platform to start real conversations.”

“I want to amplify black stories to help dismantle systemic racism,” she continued. “This includes everything from giving you resources and spotlighting black-owned businesses and leaders on UD social channels to sharing my perspective on beauty as a Contributing Editor to Urban Decay’s new digital magazine.”

(Courtesy of Urban Decay)

Normani has been praised in the public for her poise in handling countless traumatic incidents steeped in racism while she was a member of the pop group Fifth Harmony. She’s known for speaking her mind, and for setting the standard—not settling for what she’s told the standard is. It’s that dauntless spirit that makes her perfect for this role.

Alongside the announcement of the new collective, the brand also launched its new NAKED Ultraviolet, which the pop-singer wears in the campaign video. It’s a nod to Urban Decay’s signature purple and commitment to color. The 12-shade eyeshadow palette includes a variety of metallics, mattes and shimmers that offer a little something for everyone.