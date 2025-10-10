Courtesy of Estée Lauder

From Love Jones and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, to Boyz In The Hood and The Best Man, actress Nia Long has long been an example of beauty and grace. Now, the Brooklyn-native and cultural icon is continuing her aspirational streak as Estée Lauder‘s first-ever Brand Ambassador for North America—marking a major moment in both her career and the brand’s history.

And this partnership is nothing short of divine alignment for Long. After all, “this is a storied brand founded by a woman, Mrs. Estée Lauder, who,” like Long, “believed beauty should uplift and empower us to celebrate ourselves every day,” she tells ESSENCE. “This feels like such a full-circle moment for me.”

Even further, Long’s partnership with Estée Lauder feels as though it is more than a beauty deal—it’s a cultural moment. After all, she represents a generation of Black women redefining what timeless beauty looks like: confident, multidimensional, and deeply self-affirmed.

Her debut campaign, set to roll out across TV, digital, and print, will spotlight the brand’s most beloved products—like the Advanced Night Repair Serum and the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation—which Long counts among her daily essentials. “I’ve used the serum for years, and it’s the one product I always return to for skin that feels restored, radiant, and hydrated.”

Her newest obsession? The Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt, which she affectionately calls “an eye lift in a bottle.” She adds, “my skincare rituals remind me to slow down, care for myself, and embrace the moment.”

And beyond products, her greatest confidence booster is her personal mantra. “It’s all about showing up as your most authentic self and honoring who you are at every stage of life.”