Courtesy of Olay

If it seemed like Keke Palmer was having a great 2019, she’s out to top herself at the start of this new decade. This week, the co-host of GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke has been officially named a 2020 spokesperson for Olay Body, representing their newest collection.

“This year-long partnership with Olay Body means so much to me because for a long time, women like me weren’t represented in the beauty industry, and representation is so important,” Palmer told ESSENCE. “We are beautiful, confident and fearless—all the things that Olay Body represents.”

(Courtesy of Olay)

Palmer will be a spokesperson for the brand’s biggest launch to date—a new skincare-inspired collection of body care products packed with ingredients such as collagen, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. In fall 2019 she partnered with Olay Body for their New York Fashion Week campaign where she walked in her first runway show. This year-long partnership is just another step in Keke domination in the beauty arena, and we are 100 percent in favor of it.

“I think that beauty can be polarizing at times and with this new line, Olay Body has created something that’s inclusive and accessible, but also formulated with luxe ingredients that are often at higher price points,” she concluded.

The collection includes four new body washes and a body conditioner, and is available at Target stores and on target.com now. Prices start at $6.

