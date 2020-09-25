Gina Edwards On How To Recreate The Nail Look From Rebecca Minkoff’s NYFW Fall 2020 Presentation

Photo: Courtesy of KISS USA

Fall is ushering in a wave of edgy beauty trends that complement biker boots and leather jackets. Enters the rock-inspired manicures from Rebecca Minkoff’s fall 2020 New York Fashion Week presentation.

The designer showcased a collection of leather pieces inspired by David Bowie, and celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards created glam rock manicures to match the classic duds.

Starting with a black nail base, which instantly elevates any manicure to Rockstar status, Edwards said she added star decals to give the look a celestial rocker feel.

The artist also shared tips for recreating the look at home, and you don’t have to be a pro to pull it off.

KISS Products at Rebecca Minkoff FW 2020 during New York Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Diane Bondareff for KISS Products)

To get started, grab this starter kit along with theses press-on nails and follow Edwards’ tips below.

STEP 1: Start with KISS Halloween Salon Color Nails in Bonfires

STEP 2: Select the correct size nail for each finger and set aside in order

STEP 3: Cut down using a nail clipper to desired length for short coffin shape

STEP 4: Apply nail with glue or adhesive nail tabs

STEP 5: Use stars from KISS Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit and apply to create accent nail

STEP 6: Apply top coat from Nail Art Starter Kit on all nails