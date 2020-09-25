Gina Edwards On How To Recreate The Nail Look From Rebecca Minkoff’s NYFW Fall 2020 Presentation

Fall is ushering in a wave of edgy beauty trends that complement biker boots and leather jackets. Enters the rock-inspired manicures from Rebecca Minkoff’s fall 2020 New York Fashion Week presentation.
The designer showcased a collection of leather pieces inspired by David Bowie, and celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards created glam rock manicures to match the classic duds.
Starting with a black nail base, which instantly elevates any manicure to Rockstar status, Edwards said she added star decals to give the look a celestial rocker feel.
The artist also shared tips for recreating the look at home, and you don’t have to be a pro to pull it off.
To get started, grab this starter kit along with theses press-on nails and follow Edwards’ tips below.
STEP 1: Start with KISS Halloween Salon Color Nails in Bonfires
STEP 2: Select the correct size nail for each finger and set aside in order
STEP 3: Cut down using a nail clipper to desired length for short coffin shape
STEP 4: Apply nail with glue or adhesive nail tabs
STEP 5: Use stars from KISS Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit and apply to create accent nail
STEP 6: Apply top coat from Nail Art Starter Kit on all nails