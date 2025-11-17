Our Favorite Beauty Moments From The 2025 Governors Awards

JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

Following the LACMA Art + Film Gala and CFDA Awards earlier this month, awards show season is finally sneaking back up. And, last night, the 16th annual Governors Awards—a non-competitive ceremony presented ahead of the Oscars—held at Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom was the latest show to honor stars for their lifetime achievements.

Like at any awards show, the red carpet glam stood out. Celebrity beauty consecrated the holiday season, where gilded age golds met classic, festive reds. Queen Latifah, for one, fully encompassed this season’s beauty trends. Think: sultry eyeliner on otherwise naked eyes, a slicked back updo, and a silky red lip.

Similarly, Tessa Thompson wore a classic wing and matte dark red lip. Meanwhile, Effie Brown and Kim Taylor-Coleman confirmed protective styles are suitable year-round. For a seasonal touch, they both opted for festive red lipsticks.

On the other hand, some celebrities leaned more into the holiday’s toasty makeup trend. Debbie Allen—who was awarded an Honorary Oscar—kissed her trophy with bronze lip liner which matched her under eyes. Andra Day performed with cranberry eyes and a shimmering pecan lip, to accompany the highlight of her braids. Last but not least, Teyana Taylor and Wunmi Mosaku designated sultry makeup as their fall favorites.

Below, take a look at all of our favorite beauty moments from this year’s Governors Awards.

Cynthia Erivo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Teyana Taylor arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Queen Latifah

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Queen Latifah arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Debbie Allen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Debbie Allen arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Andra Day

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Andra Day arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Octavia Spencer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Octavia Spencer arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Tessa Thompson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Tessa Thompson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Kim Taylor-Coleman

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Kim Taylor-Coleman attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Effie Brown

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Effie Brown attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Michael B. Jordan

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Wunmi Mosaku

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Jennifer Lopez attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

Regina Hall

Regina Hall at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)

Jurnee Smollett