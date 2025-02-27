Beauty In Black: 'Less Is More' Beauty Products To Try

Welcome to ‘Beauty In Black.’ A video series where our Senior Beauty Editor, Akili King, discusses the newest and hottest Black-owned products in the beauty sphere.
“Why not treat yourself to products that do it all?” says Senior Beauty Editor Akili King, introducing ESSENCE’s new Beauty In Black series. The video franchise highlights our favorite Black-owned beauty finds. With makeup minimalism and “no spend” trends at the top of our feed this year, the first episode is an homage to our 2025 beauty mantra, “less is more.”
And, your hair products should be just as easy to use. Infused with castor oil, an ingredient known to reduce breakage, strengthen and grow hair, reach for TGIN’s Miracle Styling Smooth And Sleek Wax Stick for quick slick backs and laid edges. “[It’s] perfect for the girl on the go,” she says. “Slip it in your purse when you want a touch-up and you’re ready.”
To finish off her starting line-up, Serena Williams’s Wyn Beauty Acceptance Speech Lip Gloss is a can’t miss final touch. “Not only does it give an excellent sheen, but you also have castor oil infused in here,” King says, pointing out the holy grail ingredient hidden behind the shimmer. “You’ll have ultra-hydration all day long.”
Shop our “Less Is More” Beauty In Black edit below.
Fenty Beauty You Mist Makeup-Extending Setting Spray
More than a setting spray, this two-in-one mist extends your makeup up to 12 hours with their protective InvisiFlex shield technology.Available at www.ulta.com
Reducing breakouts shouldn’t come at the expense of your skin’s barrier. This mask targets blemishes in 24 hours with a dual-acid formula that unclogs pores, soothes bumps, and calms redness.Available at mytopicals.com