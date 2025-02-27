Beauty In Black: 'Less Is More' Beauty Products To Try

Welcome to ‘Beauty In Black.’ A video series where our Senior Beauty Editor, Akili King, discusses the newest and hottest Black-owned products in the beauty sphere.

“Why not treat yourself to products that do it all?” says Senior Beauty Editor Akili King, introducing ESSENCE’s new Beauty In Black series. The video franchise highlights our favorite Black-owned beauty finds. With makeup minimalism and “no spend” trends at the top of our feed this year, the first episode is an homage to our 2025 beauty mantra, “less is more.”

It’s a no brainer, then, that the first product she’d show off is Fenty Beauty You Mist Setting Spray—as you can use it before, during, and after your makeup.

Before you set, however, The Lip Bar’s 2-In-1 Powder Blush + Bronzer is her must-have on the go. “It’s super pigmented,” she says, swatching the luminous and highlighting formulas on the back of her hand. To prep your skin, she pulls out the Rose Ingleton MD FutureBright Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum. “Not only does it fade your hyperpigmentation,” she says, “it also prevents it.”

And, your hair products should be just as easy to use. Infused with castor oil, an ingredient known to reduce breakage, strengthen and grow hair, reach for TGIN’s Miracle Styling Smooth And Sleek Wax Stick for quick slick backs and laid edges. “[It’s] perfect for the girl on the go,” she says. “Slip it in your purse when you want a touch-up and you’re ready.”

To finish off her starting line-up, Serena Williams’s Wyn Beauty Acceptance Speech Lip Gloss is a can’t miss final touch. “Not only does it give an excellent sheen, but you also have castor oil infused in here,” King says, pointing out the holy grail ingredient hidden behind the shimmer. “You’ll have ultra-hydration all day long.”

Shop our “Less Is More” Beauty In Black edit below.

