A Beauty Expert's Guide To Maintaining Her Signature Bob

About two years ago, I decided I was over it. And if you’re wondering what “it” is—it’s many things.

Having had long hair for the majority of my life, getting my strands to grow anywhere past my shoulders, and eventually down to at least the bra strap across my back felt like some sort of accomplishment. My hair, for me, in many ways, felt like a security blanket; something I could hide under. I didn’t see it as an outlet for creative expression or a tool to show the world who I was. I just thought: The longer, the better.

Fast forward to a very hot New York summer in 2023. The combination of absurd temperatures, damp humidity, and having my hair stick to my neck daily was driving me insane. Not to mention the constant need to manipulate it through various updos was causing breakage. It was time to do something new. Something that was for me—both in terms of ease and style.

So I hit up one of my favorite hairstylists, the brilliant Karen Miller at Spoke & Weal to cut my hair off into a bob. And so the latest chapter in my hair journey began.

Admittedly, it took me a second to get the hang of what my new routine would look like, but after two years, from wash routines to styling, I’ve perfected my signature bob. And now I’m ready to share each step with you.

Step 1: A Professional Cut and Keratin Treatment

As much as I was eager for a change back in 2023, I always had enough sense to know I should never take a pair of scissors to my own hair. When I went for my initial cut, I showed Miller a few inspiration photos, and she got to work.

One thing I love about Miller is that I trust her implicitly. Whenever she’s cutting my hair, I don’t even feel the need to look at what she’s doing in the mirror. I just leave her to do her job—and I would suggest you find a stylist you feel the same about. Hair is intimate, personal, and says a lot about our relationship with ourselves. So make sure you go with a stylist who you feel 100% safe with.

As far as professional keratin treatments go, this isn’t something you have to do. But it made sense for me as someone who is otherwise natural and prone to falling victim to humidity. This approach keeps my hair smooth in all types of weather. So it’s a no-brainer for me to get a treatment done about two to three times a year.

Step 2: At-Home Wash Day and Styling

I’m a true DIY beauty girl who loves learning and perfecting my own techniques. Plus, I love testing out new products to see what works best for me. Here’s what’s in my current routine:

Pre-Wash: My hair is prone to dryness, and no one wants to come out on the other side of wash day looking like Cruella Deville—especially as we enter the fall and winter season. The Christophe Robin – Night Recovery Monoï Oil with White Lotus Flower has been a new, and much-loved addition to my wash day. I leave the glass bottle in some hot water to melt the solid oil for about five minutes, then add a generous amount to my hair, focusing on my ends. I leave it in overnight, then shampoo the next morning.

Scalp Treatment: God decided to assign “dry scalp” to me as a part of his Strongest Soldier Life Package, and I have been suffering for most of my life. But the Biolage – Scalp Sync Purifying Concentrate really does help. I apply 10ml directly to my scalp about 10 minutes before I hit the shower. I also love how the side of the bottle offers exact measurements so you know you’re getting the right dose every time.

Shampoo: The key to a sleek and bouncy blow-out is ensuring your hair has the least amount of build-up possible. Fenty Hair – The Clear Thinker Clarifying Shampoo gets my hair super clean without leaving it feeling stripped—as if it was fighting for its life.

Conditioner: Fenty Hair is everything it thinks it is, I’m afraid—that’s why I can’t get enough. Fenty Hair – The Rich One Moisture Repair Conditioner gives my hair just enough so it’s quenched, but not weighed down. Plus, it offers beautiful slip that makes detangling really easy.

Treatment: Kerasilk – Hydrating Essence surprised the hell out of me. You mean to tell me, as a Black woman, with very dense hair, that a water-like essence was going to leave my hair feeling hydrated? Well, it did just that and now it’s become a staple.

Styling Products:

I first tried Gisou – Honey Milk 5-in-1 Styling Cream at the product launch, and it continues to blow me away. Heat protection, frizz control, flexible hold, hydration, and glazed shine all in one? Not to mention an insanely gorgeous scent? Whether you air dry or heat style, this is a product I think everyone should have as a part of their routine. It deserves every single one of the five stars it’s earned on Sephora.com

If I know I’m going to be in a place with heavy humidity, I’ll add Matrix – Mega Sleek 96H Anti-Frizz Topcoat Hair Serum on top for good measure. It leaves my hair feeling exactly as it should: Mega Sleek and prevents humidity for up to 96 hours.

Styling Technique: The Dyson – Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer hair dryer and I go together real bad. The comb attachment gets me right everytime. I simply section my hair into four then brush through my hair until dry.

Now, I must admit the ion – Straight N’ Spiral Styling Iron is not the flat iron I am currently using—this is the updated 2025 version. The one I use is from the same brand, but she is vintage (I got her in high school and she’s been my trusted flat iron ever since). That said, I love this iron for creating flat iron curls. It gives me those Old Hollywood waves that have become my signature look. But feel free to play and figure out what styling technique works for you.

I love spraying amika – Top Gloss Shine Spray on my hair after styling for UV protection, and, of course, a little extra shine.

Step 3: Weekly Maintenance

Edges: To ensure my weekly heat styling doesn’t end up leaving me edgeless, Obagi – BioStim Scalp Serum has become a staple. While there are plenty of others on the market, BioStim offers a gel-like formula (that doesn’t leave build-up behind), so it doesn’t force my hair to revert if I had used a water-based product.

The Shea Moisture Define & Shine Edge Gel slicks my edges back without snatching them to hell. It lasts all day and holds up even in humidity.

Shine: If I know I’m about to enter insane humidity, or I’m looking to slick my hair back after having it out all week, Garnier – Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum does the trick. It adds incredible shine and doesn’t leave my hair feeling greasy or sticky. Love her.