Ryan McVay / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Park City, Utah in the winter is unreal. Snow-covered mountains, quiet mornings, and that soft golden-hour glow make it feel peaceful and cinematic all at once. But as beautiful as it is, the cold, dry mountain air and high altitude are a real test for eczema-prone winter skin. I felt it almost immediately, especially on my cheeks after hours outside.

Between skiing at Deer Valley Resort and snowboarding at Park City Mountain, I spent hours outdoors in freezing temperatures, followed by long nights indoors with blasting heat and hot showers that can quietly strip the skin if you’re not careful. Wind, sun reflecting off the snow, and ultra-dry air are a trifecta that can quickly compromise your skin barrier. As a beauty editor who deals with sensitive, eczema-prone skin, I know winter trips like this require a different approach. What you pack, and how you layer it, makes all the difference.

So I packed strategically. This wasn’t about bringing everything I own; it was about hydration, barrier support, and formulas gentle enough to protect my skin without triggering flare-ups. I treated the trip like a real-world test of the products I rely on most, choosing essentials that would carry me from early mornings on the slopes to cozy après-ski nights. If you’re heading somewhere cold and dry, especially with eczema-prone or sensitive skin, these were my non-negotiables.

Morning Skin Routine for the Slopes

La Roche-Posay Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

A creamy, non-stripping cleanse that keeps my skin comfortable before heading into the cold.

Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Serum

Lightweight and calming, this serum helps keep redness in check and adds hydration before heavier layers.

Rhode Glazing Milk

A quick-absorbing layer that cushions the skin and supports the barrier so every product on top works better.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

My go-to winter moisturizer. It protects against wind, cold, and altitude without feeling heavy.

Youth to the People Youthscreen SPF

At almost 8,400 feet, the sun hits differently, and snow reflects it right back to your face. SPF was non-negotiable every single day.

Cay Skin Lip Balm SPF 30

Hydrating, protective, and perfect for the slopes. The SPF 30 kept my lips from drying out, and I love supporting Winnie Harlow.

Nighttime Winter Skin Repair

After a full day outside, nighttime was about putting moisture back. I repeated my morning routine with the same cleanser, serum, and moisturizer, then sealed everything in with Aquaphor Healing Ointment on my cheeks and around my nose. I finished with Summer Fridays Jet Lag eye patches to calm my puffy winter skin from the cold.

Body Care for Cold Weather

Salt and Stone Body Wash

A gentle, hydrating cleanse that feels elevated after long ski days.

Naturium Glow Getter Body Oil

I apply it on damp skin to lock in moisture before it escapes.

Aestura Atobarrier365 Body Lotion

This K-beauty favorite reinforces the skin barrier and helps keep dryness away when layered over oil.

Healthy Skin, Even in High Altitude

A routine that supported my eczema-prone skin let me enjoy every part of the trip without discomfort. When your skin feels good, you’re free to be present for the views, the air, and every moment on the mountain. With the right products and intentional layers, your skin can stay calm, comfortable, and glowing winter skin in even the coldest weather.