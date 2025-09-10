Get Ready With Phylicia Rashad’s ‘Purpose’ Cast To Go On Stage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Yes, the cast of the Tony Award-winning play, PUPROSE, directed by Phylicia Rashad and written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, portrayed a family. But what made their five and half month Broadway run all the more magical? As the production’s associate hair artist, Tinika Sadiku, tells ESSENCE, “the family dynamic we created behind the scenes.” She continues: “it felt like home every time I stepped into the Wig Room and worked with each and every cast member.”

Glenn Davis, who played troubled politician Solomon “Junior” Jasper, and Sojourner Brown, the play’s dynamic understudy for both characters Morgan Jasper and Aziza Houston, echo these warm sentiments. “My favorite part is sharing this experience with some of my closest friends in the world and some of the artists whom I have been a fan of for so many years,” Davis shares.

“PURPOSE has felt monumental. Seeing the impact this show has had on our community has been my favorite part of this journey,” Brown says. “Ms. Phylicia Rashad has stretched me as an actor and truly nurtured all of us since our first rehearsal back in February. The people behind this beast of a play who work to make this show happen 8 shows a week, they’re the real magic. I just feel grateful to God for this opportunity,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Jon Michael Hill, who portrayed Nazareth “Naz” Jasper, the play’s lead role, finds it nearly impossible to choose a favorite part of his experience. But, if he had to choose, what he loved most was, “sharing this incredible work of genius, that we all built together, with a bunch of fresh eyes and ears that have no idea what to expect,” he says. “It’s been a dream.”

Harry Lennix—known for his roles in Love and Basketball, The Five Heartbeats, and most recently Solomon “Sonny” Jasper in PURPOSE—chimes in. “My favorite part of PURPOSE was playing the central figure in a millennial epic drama. Solomon Jasper represents a bridge between the traditional Civil Rights movement and this new era of activism,” he shares. “Perhaps we don’t answer all of the lingering questions, but the play itself offers possible solutions.”

And before all of these magical moments can be brought to life, these actors have to prepare themselve—mind, body, and spirit. This includes their self-care and wellness practices, and even their hair and makeup. Sadiku is a major part in helping the cast bring their specific looks to life. She could often be found reaching for an assortment of products—like Elnet Hairspray, Chi Heat Protectant, Olaplex Hair Oil, and DevaCurl styling gel—to help shape the look of each character. As for her techniques? She leaned on hot tools. Namely, everything from “a half inch flat iron for Ms. Claudine’s short hair wig, to a 1” inch curling iron used on Morgan’s wig to create curls and waves,” she shares. “This truly transformed her into the power house that she is! And then there’s blonde, Large Upins used to create Azia’s French roll into a bun updo that her multi-colored goddess locs adorns.” Products aside, Sadiku is inspired by the transformative process itself. “With these wigs along with costumes, audiences are swept away into the amazing world of theater,” she shares. “It’s such a blessing really, to see my styling skills on stage night after night. Being a part of an ever-increasing Black presence behind the scenes on Broadway is genuinely remarkable!”

Below, the PURPOSE cast discusses—exclusively with ESSENCE—what they’ve learned from playing their characters, the wellness, beauty, and grooming practices that have kept them grounded throughout this experience, and more.

ESSENCE: What have each of you learned about yourself through playing your character?

Sojourner Brown: Getting to embody two wildly different women in a six-person play has reshaped what I thought was possible. As a character, Aziza Houston is a woman who is unapologetically herself. Playing someone who is so electric has freed me to take up space in new ways as an actor. Simultaneously, Morgan Jasper is a character who bears a lot of the darker themes of the play on her shoulders. She’s a woman grasping for dignity in a difficult situation. I’ve carried these women and their hopes and fears with me for half a year, and it’s been a true honor to step into their shoes.

John Michael Hill: I’m looking more closely at why I am the way I am, or why I prefer things to be the way I want them and what that might mean about who I am or how I operate. Art at its best can urge us to examine the world or ourselves and the way we think or what we believe.

Glenn Davis: That under the right or wrong circumstances anything is possible.

Harry Lennix: I have learned that Socrates was correct when he said that the unexamined life is not worth living. I have also learned that it is never too late to determine for myself what my purpose is, and that purpose is something that is discovered anew from time to time.

In what ways are you the same or different from the character?

SB: Aziza is described in the play as “empathetic, almost to a fault.” I deeply relate to that and to the way she is a ride or die for the people she loves. Morgan says it like it is, and in some ways I think we share a similar sense of humor. Both characters live their lives a little more out loud than I do, but that’s part of what’s made it so fun to get to play in their slice of life!

JMH: Though I don’t identify similarly to Nazareth or come from a very prominent family, I do require much time in solitude and travel to take pictures in nature.

GD: We are both very ambitious.

HL: Solomon is far more complicated than I. I would argue that he is more liberal than me, but ironically less forgiving.

What does your getting ready process look like for this role in terms of hair, grooming, makeup, etc.?

SB: In real life, makeup always feels best to me when it feels like fingerpainting. For the stage, sometimes I have to be a little more technical. Both Aziza and Morgan rock pretty natural looks makeup-wise, so it’s really just about gently amplifying my features so that they read under stage lights. Our team at PURPOSE gave us face sheets as a template for us to follow for each character.

For hair, we’re working with the best of the best, hair and wig designer Nikyia Mathis. With Aziza, the lovely Tinika Sadiku swoops up my natural hair in an updo with a few curls hanging down—and we have a quick hair change moment in the first act. With Morgan, I come to the theater in wig prep. For me, this is just two easy braids. Morgan Jasper likes to switch it up, so Tinika helps get me into my multiple wigs throughout the show.

For my skin prep, I love Cocokind, especially their Calming Magnesium Mist to help soothe and hydrate pre-routine. I also love anything Ami Colé! Big fan of Saie Beauty as well—especially their Slip Tint and their blushes (blush is my favorite). For hair, I use Davines Love: Curl Conditioner as a leave-in and Pattern Beauty Mousse!

JMH: I always moisturize my hair at home before coming in, then I use Lil Bow Wow’s sponge to style my hair. At the theatre, we mask the microphone and microphone wire in hair like mine and pin it into my hair seamlessly so that the wire is hidden beautifully in my hair. Nikiya and Tanika came up with this rig and I think it’s a revelation.

I moisturize with AlwaysSundayShop’s Hair + Body Butter, and Alicia Keys generously dropped off a package of her Keys Soul Care products for us at the theater which I also use at the theater and at home. I use Olive Oil Moisturizer and Castor Oil on my hair.

GD: I shave before the show with Penaud Aftershave.

HL: The most important process is the application of the wig and makeup. We have our splendid Tinika Sidiku for the wig work (designed by Nikiya Mathis) but I do the application of the gray coloring for the beard with Ben Nye makeup. At home, I use Cetaphil face cleanser.

What does your getting ready process look like for this role when it comes to self-care and wellness?

SB: My cast-mates know that I am prone to rock climbing between shows on our dinner breaks. I try to go at least 2-3 times a week if I can. For me, climbing has given me a newfound respect for what my body can accomplish when I feel the fear (I’m scared of heights) and move through it anyway. I like to do a light physical and vocal warmup before going onstage.

Staying active, whether it’s climbing, a quick floor mat workout, or a long walk, helps clear my mind and prepare my body for the theater schedule. A big part of self-care for me is also making my own art outside of work. I’m currently recording my debut indie-folk EP! Carving out time to record in the studio or write at home, even within the six-day work week, helps me feel more like myself.

JMH: I just get to the theater early enough to warm my body up in the dressing room with stretching and calisthenics, then run through the monologues my character has in the play to warm up my speech and brain. Then, when the crew allows, I hop on stage and do a vocal warm up. That has allowed me to maintain a healthy voice through this strenuous play, especially in this long run we’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy.

GD: I warm up my voice and body before the show. And on two show days, I get a massage between shows.

HL: In addition to stretching, vocal warm ups, and breathing exercises, we pray as a cast before each performance. This is of crucial importance from a holistic wellness point of view.



What makes you feel most confident ahead of major events or going on stage?

SB: My whole life, my dad has said, “greatness is made in empty stadiums.” I try to live my life like that. Preparation and practice make me feel the most confident—knowing the text in a way that is so bone deep that no fleeting insecurity will shake it. I feel the most beautiful when I remember that I am loved. Talking to God, facetiming my mama, loving myself by taking care of my body and mind. All of this helps me feel ready to tackle being onstage or onscreen for a role.

JMH: If I knew that I wouldn’t be so nervous at these things. I didn’t get into the business to go to events and parties so I don’t feel very comfortable at them. But, I try to use them as an opportunity to express my individuality or personal style. I do love to dress up.

GD: A stylist.HL: Being prepared!

