Sergio Hudson’s SS26 Show Was All About Sophisticated Beauty

This New York Fashion Week season, Sergio Hudson delivered what he’s known for: timeless glamour. His Spring/Summer ‘26 runway celebrated the modern woman who exudes sophistication, confidence, and ease. And while the clothes made the strongest statement, the hair, makeup, and nails completed the picture of classic elegance.

Lead hairstylist Beppe Dalia crafted a French-inspired chignon that perfectly mirrored Hudson’s refined collection. “The clothes are so beautiful, so classic—I wanted the hair to echo that mood,” he tells us. “We went for something sleek and sophisticated: a straight, low chignon with just a touch of softness in the baby hairs.” Using Mielle’s styling products for hold and shine, the team ensured every model wore the same unified style, reinforcing Hudson’s commitment to timelessness.

Meanwhile, makeup artist Luis Casco, whose career spans Paris in the ’90s to today’s biggest runways, leaned into the idea of a woman fully owning her beauty. “Sergio really wanted a look that feels like the woman is herself, just elevated,” he shares. The artistry hinged on soft black liner framing the eyes, a pop of copper shimmer on the lids, and skin that radiated health. “It’s about glow, skin that looks dewy, alive, and confident,” Casco says. A custom blend of blush and highlighter enhanced that effect, offering a finish that was universally flattering across skin tones.

As for the nails, lead manicurist Erica De Los Santos translated Hudson’s glamour into a manicure moment that popped under the lights. “We wanted a chrome effect without gel,” she explains. Using Essie’s Good as Gold layered with Lights Lacquer glitter, the team achieved nails that gleamed like jewelry. “It’s chic but simple, easy to recreate at home,” she added. For readers wanting to try it, De Los Santos recommends starting with a clean manicure, applying one coat of gold polish, then finishing with two coats of glitter for maximum impact.

From the sleek buns to luminous skin and sparkling nails, every detail at Sergio Hudson’s show embodied what it means to be a strong, self-possessed, and eternally stylish woman. It was a reminder that sophistication doesn’t need to be complicated. It’s all about striking the right balance of polish, detail, and timeless confidence.

Below for a behind the scenes look at how it all the magic came together.

Liner On

Prepped And Set

Old Hollywood Waves

Finger Waves And Finger Nails

More Mousse, Please!

Polished Skin

An Iconic Front Row

Mary J. Blige

Kandi Buress

Short Cuts And Under Eye Liner

Enchanting Eyes

Innocent Blush

Purple-Toned Beauty

June Ambrose and ESSENCE Fashion Editor Robyn Mowatt

Olandria Carthen and Sergio Hudson