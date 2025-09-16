House of Aama SS26 Channeled 1940s-Meets-Modern Glamour

Courtesy of Mali Powell for ESSENCE

When it came to House of Aama‘s SS26 show, held at the stunning Nine Orchard Hotel, c0-founder Rebecca Henry drew inspiration from her grandmother in South Carolina. In other words, she drew from the glamour of the 1940s and 1950s, which resulted in a runway full of all things nostalgic, poetic, and unapologetic.

Lead hairstylist Monaé Everett carried that same spirit into the hair looks, bringing the elegance of the ‘40s and ‘50s to life with sculpted bobs, victory rolls, and classic updos. But this wasn’t just retro revival—it was about celebrating real hair, in all its textures. “I’m excited about doing real hair,” Everett tells ESSENCE. “We have wash-and-go’s, natural curls, and men coming down the runway too. Updos are the move right now, and I wanted to show how creative we can be with our natural textures.”

With the Mielle Organics partnership, the hair team styled with the brand’s signature pomegranate line, which offered both performance and protection. “We care about protecting the models’ hair,” Everett explains. Whether it was a rolled bob or a natural-textured updo, the goal for the hair look was the same: chic, styled, and elevated.

As for makeup, artist Claire Louise Perez and her team drew inspiration from greenhouse colors: lush greens paired with soft pinks to mirror the collection’s aesthetic. The look featured sheer foundation, nude lips, and apple-green eyeshadow accented with warm pink. “These hues give a fresh, yet timeless vibe,” Perez says.

Meanwhile, we were reminded that maroon tones are making their comeback, pale pink cheeks and lids are stealing attention, and dark lips are adding drama. Perez’s team leaned on New York Makeup Academy’s glow products and brow palettes to bring the vision to life.

What tied it all together was representation. Everett lit up when asked what she was most excited about: “Seeing so many beautiful Black models grace the runway. And that’s on period.” For Perez, the excitement was watching the harmony between beauty and fashion unfold. “Every show tells a story, and this one is about honoring history while looking toward the future.”

With its reverence for heritage and commitment to championing Black beauty, House of Aama reminded us, once again, that beauty lies in storytelling—and this season, the story was unforgettable.

Historic Beauty

Soft Pink Eyeshadow

Dewy Lips

Men’s Grooming

PATTERN Beauty Diffusing

Diffused Curls

Watered Definition

’50s Roller Sets

Pinned In Place

Side Profile

The Modern Pin Up

Powdery Pinks

Greenhouse Colors

Classic Nails

The Final Look