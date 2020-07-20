Barefoot Launches 2 New Grant Programs For Black Women-Owned Beauty Businesses

Photo: Courtesy of Barefoot

In tandem with #WeStanForHer, a platform created to highlight the collective beauty of Black women through original content, conversations, and community partnerships, award-winning and California-based wine company Barefoot, will launch two new grant programs for Black women-owned beauty businesses.

Under the COVID-19 Recovery Grant, Barefoot, in partnership with the New Voices Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the advancement of women of color entrepreneurs, will award 25 grants of $1000 to assist Black women-owned hair salons with COVID-19 recovery efforts.

And under the Barefoot Beauty Grant, the company will also award $10,000 to 5 Black women-owned beauty businesses that provide spaces, products, and services that center, celebrate and uplift Black women.

Barefoot’s new initiative launches amid the nationwide push to amplify Black voices. And at a time where Black business owners are facing financial hurdles.

“We are proud to launch We Stan for Her to encourage important conversations and celebrate authentic experiences,” said Shannon Armah, Marketing Strategist Lead for Barefoot. “Through our partnership with the New Voices Foundation, we will continue our support and highlight the community, making an impact on businesses led by Black women.”

For eligibility information and to apply for the new grants, visit the link here.