An Expert Shares Tips For Tackling Bacne

Dann Tardif / Getty Images

Most of us experience acne on our faces— most of us experiencing a zit right before a big event. However, there are those that experience back acne (or bacne), too, which can be just as uncomfortable as facial breakouts. Yes, there is the relief of it not being on your face for everyone to see, but there’s nothing more uncomfortable than your shirt rubbing against a fresh breakout. It’s annoying!

Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, a certified dermatologist, knows how unbearable back acne can be and specializes in helping others feel their best and achieve their skin goals. That said, below, she shares her tips for tackling breakouts on our backs.

What causes bacne?

Like facial acne, bacne can be caused by sweat, oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria. According to Dr. Ugonabo, there are two common types of acne: inflamed and comedonal. “Inflamed acne tends to look red like facial pimples and can be just as painful,” says Ugonabo. She also mentions that comedonal breakouts can present themselves in the form of white or blackheads.

Being a former acne girl, I understand how exhausting it can be to determine what kind of acne is back there. Before you go down a Reddit rabbit hole or attempt the old back mirror move, check out this resource of perfectly pictured pimples to ease your anxiety or for your enjoyment. I’m not judging. Well, maybe just a little.

Can clothing be part of the problem?

In short—yes! “Clothing can cause back acne, among other factors,” says Ugonabo. What we wear all comes down to how we care for clothing items. If we don’t wash our clothes regularly, it can seriously hinder our skin health.

Gym clothes are a great example of this. If we repeatedly wear the same gym clothes, we are more susceptible to breakouts due to sweat that can cause bacteria. Dr. Ugonabo also suggests that we be aware of clothing that is too tight and shower immediately afterward. It’s important to make sure we are not trapping in any excess oils that can prevent us from bringing sexy back.

Best treatments

Treating acne can be tough. If you’re beginning to feel defeated by your journey, never be afraid to visit a dermatologist. A proper skin doctor can provide medication and treatments to make your journey stress-free. “I often like to treat back acne with chemical peels such as the VI peel or an acne laser-like AviClear,” says Ugonabo.

A vitality institute, otherwise known as the VI peel, is intended to remove the top layer of the skin and improve the overall appearance. AviClear is an FDA-approved treatment for mild to severe acne that targets any suppressed oils in the skin. Both are great for enhancing facial and back acne.

At home remedies

A dermatologist? In this economy? We hear you, sis! Paying for a dermatologist can be quite costly. Luckily, there are things you can do in the comfort of your home. Outside of ensuring our clothes are clean, we can also be mindful of the habits that aren’t good for us.

“I always recommend clients not to scratch or pick at their breakouts. Doing so will only make it worse,” says Dr. Ugonabo. Resisting the urge to scratch is more challenging than trying to stay off your phone. The best way to combat the urge is to invest in a product that can scratch the itch for you instead—metaphorically.

Products to use

Nothing says sexy like a trip to your local drugstore to get your ointments. Who needs to buy expensive, trendy, amazing, intoxicating skincare products at Sephora when you can indulge in ingredients like benzoyl peroxide? Dr. Ugonabo recommends spending your lonely nights with salicylic acid and glycolic acid. They’re guaranteed to soothe you better than your ex ever could. If you’re looking to get a little crazy, get lost in Cerave 4% Acne Foaming Wash, which is made to wash away acne and painful memories.

What to do if the home routine isn’t working

If the home regimen isn’t working and the products aren’t giving what they were supposed to give, seriously consider seeing a dermatologist. We know this will likely chip into your Starbucks spending budget and brunches with friends, but they’ll have your back if they’re real friends.

In addition to topical treatments, your dermatologist can double-check to see if it’s acne or something more serious. Pityrosporum folliculitis is an example of a skin condition often mistaken for acne. A proper appointment can give you more clarity and direct you towards the right solution.