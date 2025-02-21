Ayo Edebiri Is Giving Us Major Beauty Inspo

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

If there’s one thing we can count on from Ayo Edebiri, it’s that she’s going to serve fashion (see her Loewe suit moment at the Golden Globes). And, not only that, she’s proving to be quite the beauty girly as well. Recently, the Bottoms actress attended the SNL50 Anniversary weekend, celebrating the show’s milestone. And, as always, she looked effortlessly stunning. But this time, it’s her chocolate brown hair that has us absolutely swooning—all thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway.

To create Ayo’s gorgeous hair looks, Redway used True Indian Hair extensions. The first night, she straightened Edebiri’s hair into a sleek, middle-parted style—a classic, effortless look that works for just about any occasion.

The second night, a low, slicked-back ponytail that gave serious movement was fitting. As she whipped her ponytail back and forth, one thing was clear—stiff where? Redway ensured every strand stayed in place, edges laid to perfection, as Edebiri wrapped up her night.

The final night, Redway styled her hair in a side-swept look with retro waves, giving us a touch of 1960s glamour with a modern twist. And before we could even take in the full hair slay, Edebiri blessed us with a flawless makeup look, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore. He played up her features with rich brown tones on her eyes, cheeks, and lips—proving once again that melanin and monochromatic glam are a match made in heaven. To bring at all to life? He used L’Oreal Paris and Chanel Beauty products.

At the end of the day, experimenting with hair is what makes us magical—and Ayo Edebiri is showing us just how much fun that journey can be.