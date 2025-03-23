Ayesha Curry's Inspiring Beauty Moments

GETTY IMAGES

Ayesha Curry has always understood the assignment when it comes to beauty—and she delivers with ease, grace, and a glow that speaks volumes. Whether she’s stepping onto the red carpet in full glam or giving us cozy, soft-beat vibes straight from her kitchen, Curry’s beauty moments are a masterclass in versatility. From her radiant skin to her ever-evolving hairstyles, she reminds us that beauty is about showing up authentically in every phase.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Curry surprised fans when she dyed her hair a rich brown hue—because, let’s be real, who doesn’t love to experiment? Around that time, she embraced long, braided styles paired with minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine. As the founder of Sweet July Skin, she’s also given us fresh-faced moments, like the stunning headshots where she wore her hair slicked back with a middle part, complemented by saturated pink lipstick and warm brown eyeshadow.

Fast forward to 2024, the Irish Wish actress shared a sweet photo with her fourth child, Cai, wearing her hair in a chic bun, glowing with pink highlighter and lipstick to match. On the daily, she’s rocked loose waves or soft curls for that relaxed, beachy vibe. Meanwhile, sleek low buns and ponytails give her that practical yet polished feel we all love.

And at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party? The cookbook queen shut it down and stepped out in long, flowing black hair paired with soft pink eyeshadow, a duo of pink and black eyeliner, and a deep rose lip that tied the look together flawlessly.

In honor of her 36th birthday, we’re celebrating Ayesha Curry’s most iconic beauty moments below.