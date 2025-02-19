What You Need To Know About At-Home Chemical Peels

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

There’s no better feeling than the aftermath of a thorough skincare routine. The feeling of clean pores top tier. I love knowing that my serums and moisturizers are being welcomed with open arms—and that the likelihood of a breakout is slim.

Taking things further, at-home chemical peels are now taking over as the latest beauty ritual. It’s an effective way to give our skin a full reset. Decluttering our pores, removing dead skin cells, and giving us a powerful glow are just a few benefits that have led to massive attraction. Professionals typically lead this treatment; however, at-home chemical peel products have emerged in the beauty market. The Black-owned beauty brand Beauty Stat, for example, recently released chemical peel pads for their customers.

Consulting a professional is still best if you’re considering doing a chemical peel at home. Speaking to a dermatologist or esthetician can prevent chemical peels from going wrong. They can also give us more insight into whether or not we need one. Remember, everyone’s skin is different, and not every beauty trend is necessary for us to try.

Sylvia Brownlee, a CEO, and esthetician at Skin Brownlee And Co., is no stranger to guiding her clients through the chemical peel process. She also regularly performs chemical peels on clients who need it most. “I use chemical peels to target acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and texture issues while promoting healthy skin renewal.” Learn more from her below.

Benefits

Beyond the benefits of chemical peels, there are naturally a few risks to doing it at home. Over-exfoliation and worsened skin issues are two principal dangers Brownlee has brought to our attention. This can lead to a damaged skin barrier and exacerbated acne, hyperpigmentation, or sensitivity.

What makes these risks more potent is that choosing a chemical peel from the beauty market may not be tailored to your needs. “When a chemical peel isn’t tailored to your skin, it can be less effective and more likely to cause harm,” says Brownlee. Seeing a professional naturally eliminates those risks.

Chemical Peel Pre-prep

Brownlee recommends seeing a professional before purchasing any chemical peel on the market. “A consultation to determine the best chemical peel in terms of type and strength of peel for your skin is an excellent way to start,” advises Brownlee. A friendly reminder that everyone’s skin is different, and what may work for someone else might not be the best for your skin type. Getting a consultation may seem like an extra step, but it can keep you safe in the process.

“Prepping the skin is also crucial before using gentle, hydrating products before your peel to ensure your skin barrier is strong and healthy,” says Brownlee. A product on Brownlee’s recommendation list is a tyrosinase inhibitor to avoid the risk of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. You’ll have to go to your local esthetician or dermatologist to receive one, as they are not sold in stores.

Post Treatment

Post-treatment care is just as crucial as prep. “Along with using an SPF, keep skin hydrated with a barrier repair cream.” As mentioned, chemical peels can be a lot on the skin, so nurturing it with soothing products is essential. The Ordinary Soothing and Barrier Support System and the Skinfix Barrier Triple Lipid Peptide Cream are highly recommended for gentle skin barriers. Before using the product thoroughly, be sure to spot-test it beforehand. If there is no irritation after a few seconds, the product may be safe to use.