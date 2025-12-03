A$AP Rocky Sports Intricate Braids At Chanel’s New York Show

Cindy Ord/WireImage / Getty Images

Last night, Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy invited guests into an abandoned Manhattan subway station for his first Métiers d’Art collection in New York. One of which was the House’s brand new ambassador A$AP Rocky, who starred in the show’s short film with Margaret Quallay, released just days before the show.

Wearing the same braid style on the front row as he had in the film, Rocky’s intricate ‘do was timeless and trim, which matched the silent drama of the night. Fashioned into sculptural bends, larger braids were framed by a micro-braided outline before crossing seamlessly at the nape of his neck. No line-up needed.

However, it’s not the first time we’ve seen him pull off this look. See: Bottega Veneta’s spring-summer 2025 show or the Cannes Film Festival. And, in his latest appearance, the father-of-three just attended the Gotham Awards in the elaborate braids, alongside Rihanna, proving the style has become his signature.

Back at Chanel, actress Ayo Edebiri joined in on Rocky’s braid moment with a hybrid bob, making protective styles a seasonal favorite. Just like Métiers d’Art, they both proved one thing: braids are not confined to the seasons.