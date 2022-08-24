As a result of using her social media influence to help brands generate millions of dollars and become multi-millionaires, Ariana Fletcher has emerged as one of the most significant figures of our generation.

Fletcher, who is renowned for her enormous social presence, has used social media to reach a thriving community of beauty enthusiasts and trend-setters. And although Ari might be in part known as the other half of famed rapper Moneybagg Yo, she’s forging her own trail in the beauty business— with the debut of REMEDY BY ARI, her new, all-inclusive beauty line.

Fueled by her insatiable belief in the power of beauty and self-care, REMEDY BY ARI represents the influencer’s personal remedy to beat bad days and promote self-confidence.

“REMEDY BY ARI is my definition of beauty and my personal remedy to beat bad days. I am so excited to share this with the world,” says Fletcher. “The key to confidence is to give the world a show, even if you don’t feel like it.”

Fletcher is no stranger to the world of beauty, with sisters who attended beauty school. “They would show me things about the application,” Fletcher tells ESSENCE, “But at 17, I started wearing makeup, and most of what I learned happened through trial and error.”

The highly anticipated beauty collection is the bold culmination of Fletcher’s own beauty regimens, her whimsical jet-set adventures, and her unwavering commitment to offering high-quality, vegan, paraben-free, and phthalate-free products appropriate for everyday beauty routines. “I was very involved in creating this product from the meetings to the photoshoots. I was very excited to share this with my supporters,” Fletcher says.

The first phase features the ultimate “it” girl starter kit, which consists of 10 juicy glosses, one luxurious eyeshadow palette, and eight opulent lip liners with rich formulas, all of which are packaged in soft, alluring styles.

“I loved doing my eyes, so I would wear a bunch of things like glitter eye shadow and long lashes. Now that I am a little older, I toned it down a bit,” she points out. “I’m very into the natural look, and I usually go for a super soft beat, which is reflected in the colors of the eyeshadow palette that include nudes and mauves.”

Not one to shy away from transparency, Fletcher was quick to share her makeup routine. “I always start with concealer under my eyes before I apply my foundation. I also love a good lip liner, which is a must.” She continues, “I then add my eyeliner, lashes, and lip gloss, and then I’m ready to go.”

Fletcher mentions that there are two things that she does before she heads out the door. One is making sure to bake under her eyes.

Baking is a method in which you place a setting powder in areas of the face that tend to crease over time. After applying the powder, you let it bake for 5-10 minutes and then dust off the remaining product for a flawless finish that lasts all day.

“I also do a flash test to make sure that there isn’t any white casting in my photos. If all is clear, then I’m good to go,” the 27-year-old recalls.

According to Fletcher, she wears makeup five times a week; therefore, a nighttime regimen is important for healthy, clear skin. “At night, I use Neutrogena face wipes to take off my makeup. And then, I use coconut oil to get rid of any excess debris. I just wipe in a circular motion for about 30 seconds to a minute and then wash my face.”

With Fletcher’s detailed knowledge of skincare, we had to know what she has planned for the future of REMEDY BY ARI. “Every drop is gonna be different, and we’re going to come with everything from body shimmers to lashes, so stay tuned,” she informs us.

The products range from $16-$60 and are available worldwide. REMEDY BY ARI launches exclusively on RemedybyAri.co starting on August 26t