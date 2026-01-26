A Look Back At Anita Baker’s Iconic Pixie Cuts

Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

At a time when pixie cuts are trending—think: From Teyana Taylor’s chic flips and Jada Pinkett Smith’s bleached blonde to Taraji P. Henson’s pompadour and Fantasia’s seductive up-flip—we’d be remiss to not mention those who gave the cut its fame. And if R&B legend Anita Baker’s iconic hair moments don’t come to mind, let us remind you she’s not only a timeless songstress, but also a forever beauty muse.

In 2020 she told ESSENCE that her pixie cut is “just out of necessity for me. I just need it for things to be easy and simple.” Even still, it’s this effortlessness that makes it so aspirational. And, best of all, she’s always had the perfect makeup to complement it. Just take her portrait session in 1988, for example, when her glossy high top was paired with a satin pink lip and dark eyeliner. Then, in 1995, she recreated her eye makeup but with a bright red lip and a one-sided bang to accentuate her bouffant pixie cut.

In 2011, at the BET Awards, her sides were shaved lower than in the 1980s and ‘90s. Although, she still borrowed the voluminous flips. Her eyeshadow was a pigmented metallic purple which played off the tones in her pink lipstick, a shade we’d see in years to come. At the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards, her pixie cut entered bob territory, long and flipped with bangs to match.

In the past 10 years, however, she’s turned to “bronde,” a blend between blonde and brown. At the 2018 BET Awards, her pixie was almost a bowl cut, blown out, natural, and perfectly matched to her sparkled lip.

In honor of Anita Baker’s 68th birthday, ESSENCE looks back at the evolution of the legendary R&B songstress’ beauty.

Portrait Session, 1988

1988: Headshot portrait of singer Anita Baker, wearing a purple shirt, her hands by her face. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Portrait Session, 1995

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1995: Singer Anita Baker poses for a portrait circa 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 13: Anita Baker poses for a portrait before the 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 13, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

15th Annual American Music Awards

Singer Anita Baker attends the 15th Annual American Music Awards on January 25, 1988 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

BET Awards 2011

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Singer Anita Baker poses in the press room at the BET Awards ’11 held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

55th Annual GRAMMY Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Anita Baker arrives at the The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Chaka Khan’s 60th Birthday Party

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 21: Recording artist Anita Baker attends Chaka Khan’s 60th birthday party at Yamashiro Restaurant on March 21, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

BET Awards 2018